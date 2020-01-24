Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs Market insights offered in a recent report2017 – 2025

Global Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs Market – From FMI’s Viewpoint

In this Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

Segmentation

On the basis of therapeutic area, the gene therapy and antisense drugs market is segmented into cancer, anemia, rheumatoid arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, HIV/AIDS, cystic fibrosis, diabetes mellitus and obesity, and renal diseases.

By gene transfer method, ex vivo gene transfer and in vivo gene transfer are the segments of the market. The former involves the transfer of cloned genes into cells, i.e., cells are altered outside the body before being implanted into the patient, whereas the latter involves the transfer of cloned genes directly into the patient’s tissues. The outcome of in vivo gene transfer technology mainly depends on the general efficacy of gene transfer and expression.

Global Gene Therapy and Antisense Drugs Market: Regional Outlook

The global gene therapy and antisense drugs market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. Amongst these, North America holds the leading position in the market followed by Europe. The increasing incidence of cancer and other fatal diseases, unhealthy lifestyle practices such as excessive smoking and excessive consumption of high fat content food, and increasing research efforts for treatment against cancer are the major factors driving the gene therapy and antisense drugs market in these regions.

Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a significant market for gene therapy and antisense drugs. The high population density including a large geriatric population, expeditiously increasing demand for technologically advanced therapeutics, and increasing government support for improved healthcare infrastructure in the region is driving the growth of this regional market. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies and tax benefits on newer therapies will further fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific gene therapy and antisense drugs market.

Major Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading companies operating in the global gene therapy and antisense drugs market are GenVec Inc., Avigen Inc., Genome Therapeutics Corp., Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Isis Pharmaceuticals, Cell Genesys Inc., and others. These companies are profiled for their key business attributes in the report.

