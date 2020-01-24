Ence Installs Biomass Houseplant in Puertollano, Spain

The Board of Castilla-La Mancha President, Emiliano Garcia-[Page attended the opening of the fresh renewable energy generation plant with little emission biomass of 50 MW of Ence in the La Mancha town. Mayor of Puertollano, Isabel Rodriquez Garcia, attended.

Garcia Page, in his speech, stressed that they are encountering a scheme dedicated to the renaissance of a city having industrial capital and mainly connected to the sector of energy.

He also strained that the profitability of clean energy and the round use of natural resources, such as that of the scheme, is immense and in Castilla-La Mancha, they must take full benefit of it.

Colmenares confirmed that the scheme constitutes a sample of support to the just transition of energy, thanks to the acquiring of Ence back in the year 2017 of the location of the previous Elcogas thermal PowerPoint plant, for the building of this new renewable biomass generation industry. A scheme in line with the National Integrated Energy and Climate Strategy 2021-2030 and that has permitted them to uphold excellent industrial employment that contributes to the revitalization of

