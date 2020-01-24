eClinical Solutions Market Size, Growth Forecast to Cross US$ 17.51 billion by 2027
Analytical Research Cognizance Adds New, 2019-2027 Global eClinical Solutions Market Report to its research database presenting an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The Global Fitness App market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of global Industry.
Global eClinical Solutions Market is accounted for $5.06 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $17.51 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period. Technological advancement, government emphasis on clinical research and growing integration of software solutions in clinical trials are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of infrastructure is restraining the market growth.
Download PDF Brochure on Recent Studies of 2019: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/711934
eClinical solutions manage the clinical technologies and expertise to facilitate the acceleration of clinical development process. It is used in clinical studies, where electronic applications enabled with web tools are utilized to capture real-time data from clinical trials, which provide better execution.
Based on delivery mode, the web-hosted (on-demand) solutions segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the features like effortless user access, reduction in cost, and quicker retrieval of data. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the expanding outsourcing of clinical trials by large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical organizations to developing nations of this region.
Some of the key players in global eClinical Solutions market are:
Oracle Corporation, ERT Clinical, Datatrak International Inc, Parexel International Corporation, Medidata Solutions Inc, Maxisit Inc, Merge Healthcare Incorporated, CRF Health, Bioclinica Inc, Omnicomm Systems Inc, Eclinical Solutions LLC, Bio-Optronics Inc, and IBM Watson Health.
Access Complete Report @ https://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-eclinical-solutions-market-outlook-2018-2027
Delivery Modes Covered:
Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions
Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions
Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions
Clinical Trial Phases Covered:
Phase IV Clinical Trials
Phase III Clinical Trials
Phase II Clinical Trials
Phase I Clinical Trials
Products Covered:
Clinical Data Integration Platforms
Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)
Clinical Analytics Platforms
Clinical Trial Management Systems
Electronic Data Capture (EDC)
Electronic Patient-reported Outcomes (ePRO)
Electronic Clinical Outcome Assessment Solutions
Electronic Trial Master File Systems
Regulatory Information Management Solutions
Safety Solutions
Randomization and Trial Supply Management
Other Products
End Users Covered:
Hospitals
Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
Medical Device Manufacturers
Contract Research Organizations
Consulting Service Companies
Academic Research Institutes
Other End Users
Regions Covered:
North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa
What our report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/711934
Some Points of TOC:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
Chapter Two: Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Product Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario
Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
Chapter Five: Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Delivery Mode
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Cloud-Based (SaaS) Solutions
5.3 Web-Hosted (On-Demand) Solutions
5.4 Licensed Enterprise (On-Premise) Solutions
Chapter Six: Global eClinical Solutions Market, By Clinical Trial Phase
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Phase IV Clinical Trials
6.3 Phase III Clinical Trials
6.4 Phase II Clinical Trials
6.5 Phase I Clinical Trials
Other Trending PR:
Taxi-Sharing Software Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, service, Online Technology, Time Consuming and Forecast 2024:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/taxi-sharing-software-market-2019-size-share-trends-service-online-technology-time-consuming-and-forecast-2024-2020-01-06
Contact Us:
Matt Wilson,
Manager – Global Sales
Analytical Research Cognizance
+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448
[email protected]
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald