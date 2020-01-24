Ear Tube Devices Market : Opportunities, Demand and Forecasts, 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Ear Tube Devices market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

Competition from new entrants is a trend gathering momentum across the global ear tube devices market. A team of researchers from Harvard, in collaboration with renowned doctors, floated a medical device start-up called PionEar. The primary aim of the start-up is to develop ear tubes that show great promise in treating infections of the ear. The researchers utilized the pain points associated with other medical devices that were believed to cause other complications in the ear.

Several research studies have pointed toward the need for addressing potential hearing loss in children and adults. This factor, coupled with the demand for ear tubes coming from the geriatric population, has driven market demand.

Some of the leading vendors in the global ear tubes devices market are:

Adept Ltd.

Exmoor Plastics Ltd.

Atos Medical AB

Innovia Medical Inc.

Olympus Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Global Ear Tube Devices Market: Growth Drivers

Approvals and Certifications

Several nations have become serious about funding research bodies and organisations that inspect, approve, and certify medical devices. Ear tube devices receive extra attention from these bodies, majorly due to the intricacies involved in ear surgeries. This factor has played an integral role in the growth of the global ear tube devices market.

Changes in Healthcare Outlay

The healthcare industry has been inducting new procedures and processes for improved results. This has increased the total spending on procuring medical devices and equipment. Moreover, the need for better connectivity across the various verticals of healthcare has also paved way for new practices within healthcare. Hence, the global ear tube devices market is poised to grow at a sturdy rate in the years to follow.

The global ear tube devices market is segmented on the basis of:

Material

Fluoroplastic tube

Silicon tube

Metal tube

Others

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald