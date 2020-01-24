Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments2018 – 2028

Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Dedicated Outdoor Air System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2025, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Dedicated Outdoor Air System in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Drivers and Restraints

Growing advancement in the dedicated outdoor air systems such as the presence of the improved capacity products is driving growth of the global dedicated outdoor air system market. Advent of technology providing 20 to 40 ton capacity of the dedicated outdoor air system is widening its usage across commercial and residential buildings. Rising adoption of the dedicated outdoor air systems from green building especially in residential buildings is fuelling growth of the global dedicated outdoor air system market.

Additionally, rising construction industry globally and especially across the developing countries in the Asia Pacific is driving market growth. Further, the governments are largely investing in the construction industry and encouraging adoption of the green buildings. Moreover, the rising number of projects for infrastructural development such as hotels, airports, hospitals, and apartments are propelling market growth.

In addition, a substantial increase in the adoption of dedicated outdoor air system in commercial buildings as the demand for the energy-efficient system is growing is estimated to offer growth opportunities in the coming years. Raised awareness among people about energy conservation and energy saving globally is supporting growth of the market to some extent.

Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the dedicated outdoor air system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global dedicated outdoor air system market and is likely to remain dominant in the coming years. This is attributable to growing construction industries and activities especially in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and India. Additionally, the advent of robust population in these countries coupled with changing climate conditions is augmenting growth of the global dedicated outdoor air system market.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald