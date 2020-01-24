Customer Micro Grids Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Current Trends, Forecast by 2018 – 2028

TMRR in its latest research report states that the global market size of Customer Micro Grids market was $XX million in 2018 with XX CAGR from 2014 to 2018, and is expected to reach $XX million by the end of 2029 with a CAGR of XX% from 2019 to 2029.

competitive landscape of global customer micro grids market include –

Bloom Energy

Alstom Grid

S&C Electric Company

Schneider Electric

Honeywell

Chevron Energy Solutions

Arista Power

Encorp

Boeing Smart Grid Solutions

GE Digital Energy

Global Customer Micro Grids Market: Trends and Opportunities

Large number of electrification projects currently going on in multiple emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Africa are creating huge growth opportunities in the global customer micro grids market. Increasing investments by government in micro grids projects and it growing applicability in industries such as military, healthcare, and governmental sectors are also termed to expand growth opportunities in this market.

But few things need to be taken care that includes issues in compatibility and interoperability in large number of devices or components. Moreover, risk associated with security, operations, and technical issues might hamper growth in this market. Government regulations also play crucial role in the growth of the global customer micro grids market.

Asia Pacific Offering Lucrative Growth Opportunities in Global Customer Micro Grids Market

Geographically, the global customer micro grids market covers Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America is estimated to have dominating share in the global market in the forth coming years. Large number of players present in this region has led its dominance in the global customer micro grids market.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also projected to lead the global customer micro grids market by rising at steady CAGR. Among the emerging countries, India, China and few other are projected to be the key regional market for the growth of customer micro grids. For example, growing number of rural electrification projects carried out in India is one of the key reasons driving demand for customer micro grids in this region. Moreover, multiple leading companies are investing heavily in emerging economies due to high growth potential, which has further increased Asia Pacific customer micro grids market.

