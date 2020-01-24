Compound Feed Market Projected to be Resilient During2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Compound Feed market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Compound Feed market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

The Compound Feed market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Compound Feed market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Compound Feed market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

In this Compound Feed market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029

On the basis of solution, the global Compound Feed market report covers the following solutions:

Segmentation:

On the basis of source, the global compound feed market has been segmented as –

Plant-based

Animal-based

On the basis of ingredient type, the global compound feed market has been segmented as –

Corn

Wheat

Soybean

Rice barn

Others

On the basis of form, the global compound feed market has been segmented as –

Mash

Pellets

Crumbles

Others

On the basis of livestock, the global compound feed market has been segmented as –

Cattle Calf Dairy cattle Beef cattle

Poultry Broilers Layers Breeders Others( ducks, turkey)

Aquaculture Fish Mollusks Others(shrimps, Salmon)

Others( Sheep, Goats, Horses)

On the basis of region, the global compound feed market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

FEED INDUSTRY OUTLOOK

Global Compound feed Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global tallow tree seed market are Cargill, Nutreco, New Hope Group, Charoen Pokphand Food, The Archer Daniels Midland Company Godrej agrovet, Kent Nutrition Group, Land O’Lakes, ForFarmers, Alltech, Feed One Co., J.D. Heiskell & Co., and Guangdong Haid Group among others.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Over the past few years, growing awareness about the health benefits of the animal-based food products is expected to contribute towards the growth of the global compound feed market. However, high prices of the raw materials utilized in the production of the compound feed and stringent legislations associated with animal husbandry are likely to hinder the growth of the compound feed market globally. Bound to these factors, leading companies are focusing on developing novel strategies for manufacturing compound feed using supplements and by-products for developing health-promoting products.

Brief Approach to Research

Our analysis has followed a model-based approach and triangulation methodology to offer accurate insights. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is offered by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is further cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a predefined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level, consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

