Ceramic Tile Flooring Market 2020 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025
According to this study, over the next five years the Ceramic Tile Flooring market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 52720 million by 2025, from $ 49360 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ceramic Tile Flooring business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ceramic Tile Flooring market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Ceramic Tile Flooring value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.
Glazed
Unglazed
Lapped
Unglazed ceramic tile flooring holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 81%.
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Residential Usage
Commercial Usage
Residential usage holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for about 55% of the market share.
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
SCG
Pamesa
Mohawk
RAK Ceramics
Cersanit (Rovese S.A.)
Lamosa
Concorde
Shaw Industries Group
Interceramic
Kajaria
Guangdong Dongpeng
Jinduo
Marco Polo
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Ceramic Tile Flooring by Company
4 Ceramic Tile Flooring by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
11 Global Ceramic Tile Flooring Market Forecast
12 Key Players Analysis
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
