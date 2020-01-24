Ceramic Tile Flooring Market 2020 Industry Growth, Share, Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Ceramic Tile Flooring market will register a 1.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 52720 million by 2025, from $ 49360 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ceramic Tile Flooring business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ceramic Tile Flooring market by type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ceramic Tile Flooring value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2025 in section 11.7.

Glazed

Unglazed

Lapped

Unglazed ceramic tile flooring holds a comparatively larger share in global market, which accounts for about 81%.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2015 to 2020, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Residential Usage

Commercial Usage

Residential usage holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for about 55% of the market share.

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

SCG

Pamesa

Mohawk

RAK Ceramics

Cersanit (Rovese S.A.)

Lamosa

Concorde

Shaw Industries Group

Interceramic

Kajaria

Guangdong Dongpeng

Jinduo

Marco Polo

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Ceramic Tile Flooring by Company

4 Ceramic Tile Flooring by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global Ceramic Tile Flooring Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

