Cardiometabolic Disease Market foreseen to grow exponentially over2017 – 2025

Segmentations

Based on the treatments, the global cardiometabolic disease market can be segmented into ACE inhibitors, diuretics, Glucophage, and liposuctions. Angiotensin-converting-enzyme (ACE) inhibitors are a group of drugs, primarily used for the treatment of hypertension and heart failures. They help reduce blood vessel tension and buildup of excess blood volume, thereby lowering the overall blood pressure. Perindopril, lisinopril, ramipril are some of the common ACE inhibitors used today. Diuretics are a group of drugs used to treat heart failure and hypertension, liver cirrhosis, and certain kidney diseases. Diuretics such as bulimics are used by patients to reduce excess weight. A drug named Metformin – a common Glucophage – is used to treat individuals with type 2 diabetes and can also prevent the onset of diabetes in people prone to similar metabolic diseases. The global cardiometabolic disease market also includes the two commercial weight loss pharmacotherapies: orlistat (Xenical) and sibutramine (Meridia).

Patients suffering from high fat deposition are often suggested to opt for an abdominal liposuction, thereby temporarily solving the overweight issue. Apart from the therapeutic drug treatments, proponents of the global cardiometabolic disease market are also promoting the idea that consumers live a healthier lifestyle with diet and exercise.

Global Cardiometabolic Market: Regional Analysis

The global cardiometabolic disease market can be regionally segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. Of all key regions, North America held the leading share in the global cardiometabolic disease market followed by Europe, in 2016. The major factors attributed to the market’s growth in these regions are the increasing epidemic and a growing uptake of unhealthy diets and a largely sedentary lifestyle. According to a survey, so far, 32% of the population in the U.S. was affected by metabolic syndrome, 25% in Europe and Latin America, and there is a continuous rise of metabolic diseases in the developing economies of Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is likely to be a highly lucrative market for the growth of cardiometabolic disease treatments. Furthermore, the demand for advanced and sophisticated therapeutic treatments is also likely to fuel the global cardiometabolic disease market in the coming years.

Global Cardiometabolic Market: Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the leading players of the global Cardiometabolic Disease Market for 2016 were Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd., Cardax Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abeille Pharmaceuticals, Inc., VivaCell Biotechnology Espana S.L., Spherix Incorporated, and Indus Biotech Private Limited.

