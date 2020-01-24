Bioprocess Technology Market foreseen to grow exponentially over2017 – 2025

Bioprocess Technology Market 2019: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

growth drivers in the global bioprocess technology market are the significant expansion in the biopharmaceutical industry, increasing thrust on research and development, higher demand for vaccine, and progress in the field of technology. Besides, bioprocesses steal a march over conventional chemical methods with the use of living materials for production. This is because bioprocesses typically need lower temperature, pressure, and pH, which is a measure of acidity. Second they can use renewable resources as raw materials and consume less energy.

Offsetting such benefits is the steep cost of instruments required for bioprocess. Another factor countering the growth in the global bioprocess technology market is the strict regulations.

Depending upon the type, the global bioprocess technology market can be segmented into cell counting, cell culture, cell line development, cell expansion, single-use bioprocessing, virus filtration, flow cytometry, biologics safety testing, tangential flow filtration, and pyrogen testing. Of these, the cell culture segment leads the market with a dominant share.

Global Bioprocess Technology Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global bioprocess technology market can be divided into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Among them, North America accounts for maximum share. The stellar growth in the North America market has been brought about by a strong demand for good quality biologics, and a very strong emphasis on research and development by prominent players in the region. Going forward, however, Asia Pacific is slated to expand at a good clip to outshine other regions vis-à-vis growth rate. The bioprocess technology market in the region will likely be propelled by the expansion in the biopharmaceutical industry, rising government initiatives, development in research and development, higher investments by key market players, and the trend of outsourcing production to Asia Pacific countries full of cheaper, high skilled manpower.

Companies Mentioned in Report

To present a detailed assessment of the competition prevailing in the global bioprocess technology market, the report profiles companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Philips Healthcare, Becton, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Dickinson and Company, and Alere, Inc.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald