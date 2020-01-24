Autonomous Mining Equipment and Vehicles Market Growth and Key Manufacturers Analysis Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Autonomous Mining Equipment and Vehicles Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market was valued at about $2.25 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $2.91 billion at a CAGR of 6.6% through 2022. The autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market is monitored by various regulatory bodies to ensure compliance with mandatory safety and health standards to eliminate accidents and minimize health hazards.

The autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market consists of sales of autonomous mining equipment and vehicles. Autonomous equipment and vehicles function with minimal human intervention and primarily helps in safe mining and transportation of ores and other materials.

Rising concerns regarding miners’ safety is driving the autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market as more autonomous mining equipment are employed to minimize human intervention and thereby reduce accidents.

Increasing regulations on mining activities is acting as a restraint on the autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market as regulatory hurdles delay investments. The mining industry is regulated by various state and federal regulations covering areas such as worker safety, environmental compliance, emission control and others. Adherence to these stringent regulations often affects mining operations and inflow of new investments.

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the autonomous mining equipment and vehicles market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the autonomous mining equipment and vehicles drugs market are Caterpillar, Hitachi Ltd., Komatsu, Sandvik and Atlas Copco.

