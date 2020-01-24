Automotive TIC Market Report Examines Latest Trends and Key Drivers Supporting Growth through 2026|With CAGR More than 7.23 %

Global Automotive TIC Market is valued approximately USD 19.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.23 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Automotive TIC is performed to check if the vehicle is meeting acceptable standards and is in suitable operating condition or safe for driving and transport. Automotive TIC includes testing services, inspection cervices and certification services. This procedure is performed by government certified agencies or government bodies of countries to check if the vehicles meet the minimum standards set by the governing body in the country as several standards set by each country about different parameters related to vehicles such as number of air bags required, emission limit, seat belts, and other safety features.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10166326

Various tests performed on vehicles includes exhaust emission test, frontal and side crash test, under body inspection, brake test and other component tests such as safety features, power assisted stearing, vaccum, air and hydraulic brake systems, steering and brake fluids, direction blinkers, headlamps etc. The market growth of automotive TIC is primarily driven by factors such as increasing automotive production globally, stringent regulations and standards in automotive industry, increasing awareness about safety among consumers, outsourcing tendencies in TIC services market, rising trend of electronic systems adoption in the automotive industry and growing incidences of vehicle recall.

Stringent government regulations are driving the market growth of automotive TIC during the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, South Korean transport ministry announced that every passenger vehicle should have Lane Departure Warning (LDW) systems and Automated Emergency Braking (AEB) from January 2019. These stringent government regulations are a result of increasing automotive accidents. Thus, to increase the safety of vehicles government bodies of various countries have declared various safety standards for automobiles that every automobile manufacturer has to follow which is supplementing the market growth of automotive TIC during the forecast period as government bodies or certified agencies regularly perform automotive TIC to check the compliance.

The regional analysis of global Automotive TIC market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. The market growth of automotive TIC in Asia Pacific region is primarily driven by increasing production and sales of passenger cars in the region. The increasing production of passenger cars in the region is supplementing the market growth of automotive TIC as these procedures are performed by government certified agencies or government bodies of countries in the region to check if the vehicles meet the minimum standards. This would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive TIC market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Dekra Se

TUV SUD Group

Applus Services S.A.

SGS Group

TUV Nord Group

TUV RheinlanAG Group

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Intertek Group PLC

Eurofins Scientific

Element Materials Technology

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Service Type:

Testing

Inspection

Certification

By Sourcing Type:

In-House

Outsourced

By Application:

Vehicle Inspection Services

Telematics

Electrical Systems & Components

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10166326

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive TIC Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Related trending Report:

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald