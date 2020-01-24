Automotive Refinish Coatings Market : Global Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019-2026

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Automotive Refinish Coatings Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Automotive Refinish Coatings Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

The report analyzes the market of Automotive Refinish Coatings by main manufactures and geographic regions. The report includes Automotive Refinish Coatings definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development and market status.

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein process and technology segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive refinish coatings market by segmenting it in terms of process, technology, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for automotive refinish coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual process, and technology segments of the market in all the regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive refinish coatings market. The global automotive refinish coatings market is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Axalta Coatings, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings, and KCC Corporation. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global automotive refinish coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on process, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each process and technology segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market, by Process

Primer

Base Coat

Clear Coat

Activator

Filler

Others (including E-coat)

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market, by Technology

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Others (including Powder and UV-curing)

Global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various processes and technologies wherein automotive refinish coatings are used

Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the automotive refinish coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global automotive refinish coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

Reasons to Purchase This Report:

Market analysis for the global Automotive Refinish Coatings Market, with region-specific assessments and competition analysis on a global and regional scale.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

Which textile, raw material, and application is expected to dominate the market

Which country is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period?

Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.

The key insights of the Automotive Refinish Coatings market report:

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automotive Refinish Coatings manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors. The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis. The report estimates 2018-2024 market development trends of Automotive Refinish Coatings industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Automotive Refinish Coatings Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

