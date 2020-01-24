Automotive Pump Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026|With CAGR More than 6.3%
Global Automotive Pump Market is valued approximately USD 15.3 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Automotive pumps are mainly used for transferring automotive fluids in vehicles. Booming automotive industry leads to increase in demand for automotive pumps market. Also, increase in vehicle production along with emission norms, as well as adoption of new technologies are some of the factors which drives the market. The trend shifted towards electrification as well as more importance on fuel efficiency, has encouraged the growth of the automotive pump market. The increase in disposable income of consumers has pushed the demand for passenger cars, which, in turn, has driven the growth of the automotive pump market. Along with the rising vehicle production, increase in the adoption of new technologies, such as gasoline turbochargers, power steering, automatic transmission and gasoline direct injection, is also enhancing the demand for automotive pumps over the forecast period of 2019-2026.
The regional analysis of global Automotive Pump Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. China is the largest Automotive Pump market in Asia Pacific, followed by India. Factors such as rising in disposable income, adoption of advanced technology, fast transportation means etc would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Pump Market across Asia Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Aisin Seiki
Delphi
Denso
Johnson Electric
Robert bosch
KSPG
Magna International
SHW
ZF Trq
Continental
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Fuel Pump, Water Pump
Windshield Washer Pump
Steering Pump
Transmission Oil Pump
Fuel Injection Pump
Vacuum Pump
Headlight Washer Pump
By Vehicle Type:
Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)
Heavy Commercial vehicle (HCV)
By Technology:
Electric Pump
Mechanical Pump
By Displacement:
Fixed Displacement
variable displacement
By EV Type:
battery Electric Vehicle
Fuel Cell Electric vehicle
Hybrid Electric vehicle
Plug-in Electric Vehicle
By Off-Highway Vehicle:
Construction Equipment
Mining Equipment
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016, 2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global Automotive Pump Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
