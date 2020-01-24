Automotive Brakes Market to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2017 – 2025

Global Automotive Brakes Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Automotive Brakes industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Automotive Brakes as well as some small players.

Trends and Prospects

Besides the worldwide worry about safety of vehicles and passengers, the constant dwindling of automobile maintenance lifecycle is expected to add to the growth of the global automotive brakes market. One of the reasons that the vehicle maintenance lifecycle is witnessing a low globally is the rising length of trips in both intra-city and inter-city applications. The market is also predicted to take massive leaps on the back of the unplanned growth rates of M&HCVs, LCVs, two-wheeled and three-wheeled vehicles, and passenger automobiles. Moreover, strict policies of governments regarding safety and emissions could help the market to advance significantly.

Global Automotive Brakes Market: Challenges and Opportunities

The international automotive brakes market could be challenged by the growing concern about the effects of the automobile sector on the environment with technologies such as heavy braking systems which hold an augmented level of carbon dioxide emission. Another major hurdle in the growth path could be the peculiar type of maintenance required by electronically assisted brakes and unsettling prices of raw materials.

In this regard, the adoption of regenerative brakes and compact and light braking systems is envisaged to compensate for the challenges of the global automotive brakes market. The bright future of the global market is foreseen to be in the hands of vendors adopting the escalating evolution of the brake energy recuperation system. The demand for lighter and efficient designs and elevating number of vehicle safety regulations are also foretold to lift up the market growth.

Manufacturers leveraging the lucrative benefits of e-retailing of automotive brakes through e-commerce giants such as Amazon and eBay are making customers happy with the providence of low cost and convenience. Advancement in technologies such as electronic stability control (ESC) has been a key opportunity for marketers in the automotive brakes industry.

Global Automotive Brakes Market: Regional Analysis

With the availability of a good amount of manpower, the Asia Pacific segment is envisaged to exhibit strong growth in the global automotive brakes market. North America, however, continues as the leading segment on the manufacturing basis. Among others, the important companies studied in the report are Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Accuride Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co., Automotive Components Europe S.A., Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronical Co., Ltd., TMD Friction Group S.A, Knorr – Bremse AG, Halla Mando Corporation, and Federal-Mogul Corporation.

