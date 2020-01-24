Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market Projections & Future Opportunities Recorded for the Period until 2026

Global Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market is valued at approximately USD 63.06 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Increasing vehicle production followed by rising road accidents are driving the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, as per Population Reference Bureau (PRB) road traffic accident is the tenth leading cause of deaths globally and the leading cause of deaths by injury. Moreover, road traffic injuries are predicted to be the third-leading contributor to the global burden of injury by 2020. Additionally, according to World Health Organization in 2016, approximately 1.35 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Thus, rising road accidents across the globe would accelerate the adoption of automotive air bags and seat-belts over the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the automotive airbags & seatbelts market is segmented into airbag type, seatbelt type and vehicle type. airbag type is further divided into frontal, knee, & side & curtain. Seatbelts type includes 2-point & 3-point. Vehicle type is further segmented into PC, LCV, Buses, & Trucks and Electric Vehicle is further classified into Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVS), Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVS), Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVS) and Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVS).

The regional analysis of global automotive airbags & seatbelts market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is estimated to lead the market owing to technological advancements and increasing automotive sector in the region.

The major market players include-

ZF Friedrichshafen

Denso

Aptiv

Continental

Autoliv

Joyson Electronic

Robert Bosch

Hyundai Mobis

Takata

Toshiba

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Airbag Type:

Frontal Airbags

Knee Airbags

Side & Curtain Airbags

By Seatbelt Type:

2-Point Seatbelt

3-Point Seatbelt

By Vehicle:

Passenger Cars (PCS)

Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVS)

Buses & Trucks

By Electric Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVS)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVS)

Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVS)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVS)

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Airbags & Seatbelts Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

