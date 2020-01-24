Automotive Adhesives Market Precise Study on Factors, Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Till 2026

Global Automotive Adhesives Market is valued approximately at USD 7.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.70% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Automotive adhesive is a bonding material used to attach or join two parts or components with each other. These adhesives have wide applications in the automotive industry owing to its rapid and robust bonding quality between parts or components, ability to reduce vehicle weight lower carbon emission, fuel efficiency. Adhesives are used in automotive industry to assemble metal, rubber, plastics, glass, plastics and several other materials throughout the manufacturing of automobiles. In addition, these adhesives also assist in preventing the entrance of dirt and water in the car body shell and thus help in improving body stiffness, toughness and improved crash performance. Further, growing demand for lightweight and low carbon emitting vehicles, high demand for automotive adhesives from emerging economies has led the adoption of Automotive Adhesives in the forecast period. Also, with the increasing investment in EV, the adoption & demand for Automotive Adhesives is likely to increase over the forecast period. However, volatility in raw material prices impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Automotive Adhesives market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing production of passenger vehicles coupled with technology innovation. Further, with economic contraction and saturation in North America and Europe, manufacturers of adhesives are shifting their manufacturing base to APAC. This would create lucrative growth prospects for the Automotive Adhesives market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Henkel & Co. KGaA

Sika AG

3M Company

Dupont (Dowdupont)

H.B. Fuller

Bostik S.A.

Huntsman International LLC.

Ashland

PPG Industries

10 Illinois Tool Works Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By resin:

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylics

Silicone

SMP

MMA

Others

By application:

Body in white

Paint shop

Assembly

Powertrain

Based on vehicle type:

Passenger car

LCV

Truck

Bus

Aftermarket

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Target Audience of the Global Automotive Adhesives Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

