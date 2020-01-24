At 73.0% CAGR, Connected Tire Market Size will reach 33.65 million USD by 2027

The Report Global Connected Tire Market provides Key Benefits, Key Market Segments, Secondary and Primary Research, Analyst Tools and Models to 2027. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Global Connected Tire Market is accounted for $0.24 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $33.65 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 73.0% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increased competition among tire manufacturers to offer unique solutions and rising trends of vehicle electrification and connected vehicles. However, Cost Barriers are restraining market growth.

Connecting wires allows an electrical current to travel from one point on a circuit to another because electricity needs a medium through which it can move. Most of the connecting wires are made up of copper or aluminum. Copper is cheap and good conductivity.

In terms of vehicle, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to significant growth during the forecast period due to the high penetration of connected tires in exotic, luxury, and premium cars. The advent of shared mobility and ride-hailing services is expected to boost the adoption of connected tires in cars, and subsequently, boost the passenger vehicles segment. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth over the forecast period. The high spending power of customers and higher sales of premium and luxury vehicles in the U.S. are expected to drive the connected tire market in North America.

Some of the key players in global Connected Tire market are:

Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, MICHELIN, Pirelli & C. S.p.A., and The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

Vehicles Covered:

Commercial Vehicles

Passenger Vehicles

Rim Sizes Covered:

22’’

18’’-21’’

12’’-17’’

Applications Covered:

Aftermarket

OEMs(Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

Company Profiling

Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

Regional Segmentation

Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Chapter Five: Global Connected Tire Market, By Vehicle

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.2.1 Heavy Commercial Vehicles

5.2.2 Light Commercial Vehicles

5.3 Passenger Vehicles

Chapter Six: Global Connected Tire Market, By Rim Size

6.1 Introduction

6.2 >22’’

6.3 18’’-21’’

6.4 12’’-17’’

Chapter Seven: Global Connected Tire Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aftermarket

7.3 OEMs(Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Chapter Eight: Global Connected Tire Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

