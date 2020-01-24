An Up to Date Telehealth Market Research Report Analysis and Forecast to Make 32.71 billion US$ by 2027

Analytical Research Cognizance Adds New, 2018-2027 Global Telehealth Market Report to its research database presenting an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The Global Fitness App market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of global Industry.

Global Telehealth Market is accounted for $4.50 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $32.71 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 24.7% during the forecast period. The factors driving the market growth are increasing the prevalence of chronic diseases, high growth of geriatric population and shortage of healthcare professionals worldwide. However, lack of telehealth values and limited awareness are restraining the market.

Telehealth is the utilization of advanced data and correspondence innovations, for example, PCs and cell phones, to get to social insurance benefits remotely and deal with your medicinal services. These might be advances you use from home or that primary care physician uses to improve or bolster human services administrations.

By Mode of Delivery, Web-Based Delivery Mode segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the high adoption of web-based services by a healthcare provider and this can be attributed to the growing focus among healthcare providers to meet the requirements of industry players. Based on geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow in emerging countries due to government initiative taken in order to increase the adoption of telehealth services in the region.

Some of the key players in global Telehealth market are:

Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc, American Well, Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, Globalmedia Group, LLC, Honeywell International, Inc, Intouch Health, Medtronic PLC, Medvivo Group Ltd, Philips Healthcare, Tunstall Healthcare and Vidyo, Inc.

Mode of Deliveries Covered:

Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

On-Premise Delivery Mode

Web-Based Delivery Mode

Components Covered:

Hardware

Software

Services

Applications Covered:

Dermatology

Urgent Care

Remote Intensive Care Unit

Radiology

Psychiatry

Cardiology

Regions Covered:

North America, US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Germany, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Rest of Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan , China , India , Australia , New Zealand, South Korea , Rest of Asia Pacific , South America, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Some Points of TOC:

Chapter One: Executive Summary

Chapter Two: Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

Chapter Three: Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

Chapter Four: Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

Chapter Five: Global Telehealth Market, By Mode of Delivery

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode

5.3 On-Premise Delivery Mode

5.4 Web-Based Delivery Mode

Chapter Six: Global Telehealth Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Medical Peripheral Devices

6.2.1.1 Blood Glucose Meters

6.2.1.2 Blood Pressure Monitors

6.2.1.3 Ecg Monitors

6.2.1.4 Peak Flow Meters

6.2.1.5 Pulse Oximeters

6.2.1.6 Weight Scales

6.2.1.7 Other Medical Peripheral Devices

6.2.2 Monitors

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Standalone Software

6.3.2 Integrated Software

6.4 Services

6.4.1 Store-And-Forward Consultations

6.4.2 Remote Monitoring

6.4.3 Real-Time Interactions

Chapter Seven: Global Telehealth Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Dermatology

7.3 Urgent Care

7.4 Remote Intensive Care Unit

7.5 Radiology

7.6 Psychiatry

7.7 Cardiology

