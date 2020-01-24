Aluminum Recycling Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

The Aluminum Recycling market dynamics, forces, companies and trends have been determined after conducting a detailed study of the industry for this newly released research report now available with analytical Research Cognizance.

This report researches the worldwide Aluminium Recycling market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Aluminium Recycling breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Aluminium recycling is the process by which scrap aluminium can be reused in products after its initial production. The process involves simply re-melting the metal, which is far less expensive and energy-intensive than creating new aluminium through the electrolysis of aluminium oxide (Al2O3), which must first be mined from bauxite ore and then refined using the Bayer process.

Global Aluminium Recycling market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Aluminium Recycling.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Aluminium Recycling capacity, production, value, price and market share of Aluminium Recycling in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

China Metal recycling

Glencore

Hindalco Industries

KuusaKoski

Sims Metal Management

Guidetti

REDOMA Recycling

TOMRA Sorting Solutions

Aluminium Recycling Breakdown Data by Type

Alloy Aluminum

Pure Aluminum

Aluminium Recycling Breakdown Data by Application

Secondary Smelting

Downstream

Aluminium Recycling Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Aluminium Recycling Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Aluminium Recycling capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Aluminium Recycling manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Aluminium Recycling :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Aluminium Recycling Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Aluminium Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Alloy Aluminum

1.4.3 Pure Aluminum

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Aluminium Recycling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Secondary Smelting

1.5.3 Downstream

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Aluminium Recycling Production

2.1.1 Global Aluminium Recycling Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Aluminium Recycling Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Aluminium Recycling Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Aluminium Recycling Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Aluminium Recycling Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Aluminium Recycling Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Aluminium Recycling Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Aluminium Recycling Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Aluminium Recycling Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Aluminium Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Aluminium Recycling Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Aluminium Recycling Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Aluminium Recycling Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Aluminium Recycling Production by Regions

4.1 Global Aluminium Recycling Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Aluminium Recycling Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Aluminium Recycling Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Aluminium Recycling Production

4.2.2 United States Aluminium Recycling Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Aluminium Recycling Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Aluminium Recycling Production

4.3.2 Europe Aluminium Recycling Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Aluminium Recycling Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Aluminium Recycling Production

4.4.2 China Aluminium Recycling Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Aluminium Recycling Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Aluminium Recycling Production

4.5.2 Japan Aluminium Recycling Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Aluminium Recycling Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Aluminium Recycling Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Aluminium Recycling Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Aluminium Recycling Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Aluminium Recycling Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Aluminium Recycling Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Aluminium Recycling Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

