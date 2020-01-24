Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Competitive Intelligence Analysis 2019-2026
The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.
In the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.
Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market report on the basis of market players
The following manufacturers are covered:
Thales Group.
LEMZ
Harris Corp.
Indra Sistemas SA
Raytheon
Cobham Plc
Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation
BAE Systems Plc
Northrop Grumman Corp
Frequentis AG
Sierra Nevada Corporation
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Telephonics Corp.
Siqura B. V.
Aeronav Group
Warren-Knight
Kongsberg Gallium
Searidge Technologies Inc.
Jezetek
Wisesoft
Glarun
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
ATC Communications Equipment
ATC Navigation Equipment
ATC Surveillance Equipment
Segment by Application
Commercial Aircraft
Private Aircraft
Military Aircraft
The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.
Highlights of the report:
- Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market.
- Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market.
- Comprehensive evaluation of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.
- In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.
- Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.
The Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market report answers the following questions:
- Why are the players focusing on the production of segment?
- Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market players?
- What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment ?
- Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market?
- Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market?
