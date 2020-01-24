Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment Market Competitive Intelligence Analysis 2019-2026

The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size. The report identifies each Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market player on the basis of market share, production portfolio, and growth rate. In addition, the research study analyzes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the players.

Global Air Traffic Control (ATC) Equipment market report on the basis of market players

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thales Group.

LEMZ

Harris Corp.

Indra Sistemas SA

Raytheon

Cobham Plc

Advanced Navigation & Positioning Corporation

BAE Systems Plc

Northrop Grumman Corp

Frequentis AG

Sierra Nevada Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Telephonics Corp.

Siqura B. V.

Aeronav Group

Warren-Knight

Kongsberg Gallium

Searidge Technologies Inc.

Jezetek

Wisesoft

Glarun

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

ATC Communications Equipment

ATC Navigation Equipment

ATC Surveillance Equipment

Segment by Application

Commercial Aircraft

Private Aircraft

Military Aircraft

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

