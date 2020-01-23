Workplace Transformation Market Tipped to Grow at a Steady Pace Over the Forecast Period, – 2017 – 2025

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Workplace Transformation market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Workplace Transformation market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Workplace Transformation market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Workplace Transformation market.

The Workplace Transformation market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.

The Workplace Transformation market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Workplace Transformation market.

All the players running in the global Workplace Transformation market are elaborated thoroughly in the Workplace Transformation market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Workplace Transformation market players.

Key Trends

A workplace transformation benefits an organization in ways more than one. It ups productivity and competitive advantage, brings down costs, and improves collaboration. Because of such unique perceived benefits the global market for workplace transformation is growing at an impressive pace. Other factors driving the market are new trends such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) and enterprise mobility, and changing nature of workplace. Besides, restructuring and reorganizing the organization, need to lessen operational expenditures, and demographic changes are other factors stoking growth.

Countering the growth in the global workplace transformation market are concerns over related data security and connectivity constraints.

Global Workplace Transformation Market: Market Potential

The global workplace transformation market holds out a lot of potential as it helps to increase competitive advantage and reduce costs, by using spaces more efficiently, for organizations. It fosters employee engagement, pushes up productivity, and allows hiring of people from any location. The different kinds of services it encompasses are enterprise mobility and telecom services, unified communication and collaboration services, workplace upgrade and migration services, service desk, field services, asset management services, desktop virtualization, application management services, and workplace automation services, among others.

The segments poised for maximum growth in the market are enterprise mobility and telecom service. This is primarily on account of the swift proliferation of smart devices such as smartphones, tablets, etc. Trending practices, including mobile-first approach, Bring Your Own Identity (BYOD), and Carry Your Own Identity (CYOI) are also boosting uptake of enterprise mobility services.

The small and medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is predicted to account for maximum share in the global market for workplace transformation in the upcoming years due to rising adoption of BYOD and enterprise mobility solutions and lesser overall cost of ownership in the migration and upgradation from existing traditional legacy systems to digital workplaces.

Global Workplace Transformation Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments of the global workplace transformation market are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific, among them, is predicted to dominate the market with maximum share in the near future mainly on the back of increasing demand for mobility solutions on account of robust adoption of smartphones and cloud-based solutions in the region.

Global Workplace Transformation Market: Competitive Analysis

To assess the competition prevailing in the global workplace transformation market, the report profiles players such as Accenture PLC, NTT Data Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Atos, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), Capgemini, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, HCL Technologies Ltd., Citrix Systems, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), Wipro Ltd., IBM Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, and Intel Corporation.

