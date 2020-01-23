Vaccines 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report

The global Vaccines market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Vaccines market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Vaccines market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Vaccines across various industries.

The Vaccines market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

companies profiled in the vaccines market include GlaxoSmithKline plc. , Sanofi Pasteur SA, Pfizer, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Serum Institute of India Ltd, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., CSL Ltd, Janssen Pharmaceutical Company, Novavax AB and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation. New product development was the primary strategy adopted by the major market players to cement their position in the vaccines market.

The vaccines market has been segmented as follows:

Vaccines Market, by Vaccine Type, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2017-2025 Inactivated Live Attenuated Toxoid Conjugate Others

Vaccines Market, by Valance, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2017-2025 Monovalent Multivalent

Vaccines Market, by Route of Administration, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2017-2025 Oral Injectable Intramuscular Subcutaneous Others

Vaccines Market, by Indication, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2017-2025 Influenza Hepatitis Polio Meningococcal Disease Pneumococcal Disease DTP Rotavirus MMR Human Papilloma Virus Others

Vaccines Market, by Distribution Channel, Revenue (US$ Mn) 2017-2025 Institutional Sales Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies

Vaccines Market, by Geography, Revenue (US$ Mn), 2017-2025 North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC countries Rest of MEA



