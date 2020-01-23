U.S. HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) Vacuum Filters Market Report 2019: With Essential Analysis of Market, Industry News and Policies by Regions, Top Manufacturers, Types and Applications to 2025 with Market Size and Market Growth

Presently, the firm 3M dominates the U.S. HEPA vacuum filters market with a market share of around 47.6%. Other prominent companies operating in the U.S. HEPA vacuum filters market are Donaldson Co. Inc., Pall Corporation, Filtrauto S.A., and Freudenberg Group.

Major Segments Analyzed

U.S. HEPA Vacuum filters market by Application

Commercial

Residential

Metals

Electronics

Bioclean

Power

Other Industrial

U.S. Air Filtration Media Market by Product Type

Bag Filters

Mid/High Performance filters

HEPA/ULPA

Dust Filters

Chemical Filters

Major geographies analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

