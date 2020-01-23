Trends in the Thermoplastic Films Market 2019-2026

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Thermoplastic Films Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

market segmentation based on key parameters such as material type, application, end use, function, installation and region.

A decorative film is a thin laminate film, having a clear or coloured pattern, which can be applied on the exterior or interior surfaces of substrate materials. These films are produced from thermoplastic materials such as PVC, PET and Polypropylene through processes such as calendaring and extrusion. Thermoplastic films are used for glass as well as wooden substrates, including for windows, doors and furniture. They also find applications on other substrates.

The thermoplastic films market report is organised to enable the reader to obtain detailed knowledge about the global thermoplastic films market. The global thermoplastic films market report starts with market introduction, definitions and taxonomy, followed by the market view point, market dynamics and market analysis by key segments, regional analysis and competition landscape. Individual sections covered in the report include a qualitative as well as quantitative assessment based on several facts, historical as well as ongoing trends gaining momentum in the global thermoplastic films market. The key highlight of the report is considered to be the in-depth primary survey conducted across the globe. The survey focuses on the qualitative as well as cross-sectional information in the thermoplastic films market.

Thermoplastic Films Market: Segmentation

The global thermoplastic films market has been segmented on the basis material type, application, end use, function, installation and region.

On the basis of material type, the global thermoplastic films market has been segmented into:

Vinyl and Polyvinyl Chloride

PET

Polypropylene

TPU

TPO

TPE

On the basis of application, the global thermoplastic films market has been segmented into:

Furniture Furniture Fronts Cabinets & Frames Tables Ceiling Applications Decorative Self Adhesive Applications

Doors & Windows

Automotive Interior and Exterior

On the basis of end use, the global thermoplastic films market has been segmented into:

Residential

Commercial Indoor Outdoor

Transportation

Institutional

On the basis of function, the global thermoplastic films market has been segmented into:

2D Lamination

3D Lamination

Self-Adhesive Films

On the basis of installation, the global thermoplastic films market has been segmented into:

New Installation

Re-Decoration

On the basis of region, the global thermoplastic films market has been segmented into:

North America

Latin America

APEJC (Asia Pacific Excluding Japan and China)

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

MEA

Japan

China

The global thermoplastic films market report starts with an overview of the market, providing a summarized view of the report, and provides market definitions & taxonomy. In the subsequent section, the report defines the market view point, which includes primary survey, macroeconomic factors, forecast factors, value chain and various other qualitative data regarding the market. The section that follows includes market dynamics, such as drivers, trends, restraints, and opportunities, impacting the global thermoplastic films market during the forecast period

Following sections of the report provide global market value (US$ Mn) and volume (Mn Sq. mtr.) projections on the basis of the aforementioned segments. The global market values represented in these section have been derived by gathering information and data at a country as well as regional level. The next section of the report represents a concise view of the global thermoplastic films market based on eight prominent regions considered in the study. The section includes regional market position, growth potential and market attractiveness analysis for each of these regions.

In order to offer an accurate forecast, we started by sizing the current market, which forms the basis of how the global thermoplastic films market is expected to develop in the future. Given the characteristics of the global thermoplastic films market, we triangulated the outcome of three different types of analysis, based on primary research, secondary research and our own analysis. However, forecasting the market in terms of various thermoplastic films segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the completion of the forecast exercise.

Thermoplastic Films Market: Competition Landscape

In the final section of the report, we have provided the global thermoplastic films market structure and a detailed competition landscape with company market share and performance to provide a dashboard view of key players operating in the global thermoplastic films market along with their business strategies to report audiences. This section includes market share analysis and tier structure analysis of the key manufacturers in the global thermoplastic films market. Detailed profiles of the providers have also been included under the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the thermoplastic films market. Examples of some of the key competitors covered under the Thermoplastic Films report include OMNOVA Solutions, Inc., ERGIS Group, , Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Klöckner Pentaplast, Jindal Poly Films Ltd, Covestro AG, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings N.V., Konrad Hornschuch AG, Fine Decor GmbH, Alfatherm s.p.a, C.I. TAKIRON Corporation, Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM), Folienwerk Wolfen GmbH, Mondoplastico S.p.A., RENOLIT, Hanwha L&C, RTP Company, Inc., AVI Global Plast Pvt. Ltd., Macro Plastic Sdn. Bhd., Peiyu Plastics Corporation, and Amcor International, LG Hausys, Ltd and Avery Dennison Corporation.

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes six chapters, viz. research scope, major manufacturers covered, market segments by type, Thermoplastic Films market segments by application, study objectives, and years considered.

Global Growth Trends: There are three chapters included in this section, i.e. industry trends, the growth rate of key producers, and production analysis.

Thermoplastic Films Market Share by Manufacturer: Here, production, revenue, and price analysis by the manufacturer are included along with other chapters such as expansion plans and merger and acquisition, products offered by key manufacturers, and areas served and headquarters distribution.

Market Size by Type: It includes analysis of price, production value market share, and production market share by type.

Market Size by Application: This section includes Thermoplastic Films market consumption analysis by application.

Profiles of Manufacturers: Here, leading players of the global Thermoplastic Films market are studied based on sales area, key products, gross margin, revenue, price, and production.

Thermoplastic Films Market Value Chain and Sales Channel Analysis: It includes customer, distributor, Thermoplastic Films market value chain, and sales channel analysis.

Market Forecast – Production Side: In this part of the report, the authors have focused on production and production value forecast, key producers forecast, and production and production value forecast by type.

