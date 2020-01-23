Teeth Whitening Market Competitive Benchmarking And Regions Analysis|Brodie & Stone, Unilever, GlaxoSmithKline

The global teeth whitening market is anticipated to reach US$ 8,408.70 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,857.61 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global teeth whitening market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for teeth whitening is expected to grow, owing to factors such as rising awareness for oral hygiene, increased adoption of home teeth whitening kits and technological advancements in teeth whitening products. Moreover, the boom in cosmetic dentistry are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The oral and dental hygiene is essential to prevent oneself from oral diseases. Good oral health can be achieved by maintaining good habits and hygiene. The staining of the surface of the teeth is termed as extrinsic teeth stain. Extrinsic tooth stains are usually caused due to consumption of tobacco, frequent consumption of coffee, tea, wine, or cola drinks. Staining below the surface of the tooth is termed as intrinsic tooth staining. Furthermore, poor dental hygiene, like inadequate flossing or brushing, leads to tooth discoloration. Also, various diseases that affect the teeth enamel and dentin can result in tooth discoloration. In order to increase awareness about oral hygiene and teeth whitening, many private and government organizations conduct conferences, surveys, and programs worldwide, in order to decrease the risks of oral diseases. For instance, in June 2019, Teeth Whitening Day Conference by London Dental Specialists was conducted in London, England. In addition, the Dental Education Conference will be conducting its 25th International conference on Dental Education in July 2020 in Florence, Italy. The conference focuses on key topics like laser dentistry, nano dentistry, tooth whitening, pediatric dentistry, and others.

Dentists have a wide range of equipment and systems which enhance the look of a patient’s teeth. These days, cosmetic dentistry has gained enormous popularity than ever; it includes techniques right from whitening, shaping to closing spaces, and substituting teeth. Over time, teeth become discolored or stained due to smoking, consuming medications, foods, tea, coffee, wine, and others. Using a whitening process, the dentist bleaches teeth. The dentists can perform procedures or else can provide products to use at home. Teeth whitening procedures will never go out of demand, and most of the patients are opting for procedures that give natural-looking white teeth and not overly-white. Besides looking a bit weird, super-white teeth also lead to weak enamel and are also observed as heavily treated teeth. Advancements in cosmetic dentistry have led to options where patients can ask for healthy, naturally white teeth. Tooth whitening has become one of the most popular treatments of cosmetic dentistry in both men as well as women, as these processes are affordable as well as effective.

Growth strategies through several organic and inorganic such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of Teeth whitening. For instance, in September, 2018, Procter & Gamble Co. have introduced a new Crest toothpaste formula that help to reverse gum disease and boost the repair of weakened enamel. It is now available in Intensive Clean and Advanced Whitening varieties, which can be purchased from drug and grocery stores as well as mass retailers and e-commerce sites.

