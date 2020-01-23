Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End-Use And Region Forecasts, 2020 To 2025

Market Overview:

In today’s world of e-commerce, random decision for business is not the formula to survive. Decisions are required to be taken after market analysis. Technical Skill does not help if the business manager is not able to analyze the data. Big Data supply chain analysis uses quantitative methods and data in order to make decision for all tasks and activities related to supply chain. With the help of data and statistical tools, well informed decisions and strategic choices are made.

The supply chain big data analytics involves analysis across the supply chain which starts from sales planning and inventory management, Cost sourcing, production, warehousing, Transportation, Sale and reaching to the consumer. The Data that reflects performance of an organization and risk involved at each of this level of supply chain helps to grow and make well informed decision to perform better in managing the supply chain. Lack of organization and structured approach leads corporate players to hold back in the market.

Using structured as well as unstructured data by way of Supply chain big data analytics helps in comprehending the customer requirement and market trend. The supply chain big data analytics can help to respond to the unpredictable demand. Real time information allows you to invest in the right direction thereby it gives returns and reduces cost. Improved service leads to customer satisfaction which is an incentive for the business. Thus, it is high time that businesses and organization shall invest in supply chain big data analytics.

Market Key Players:

Accenture

Sage Clarity Systems

IBM

Hewlett-Packard Company

SAP SE

Google Inc

SAS Institute Inc.

Intel Corp

Oracle Corporation

Tata Consultancy Services

Tableau

Kinaxis

Capgemini Group

Genpact Ltd

Birst, Inc

MicroStrategy Inc

Market Segmentation:

The Supply chain big data analytics market can be segment on the basis of product type, application and End user. On the basis of product type or solution, the market is divided into Supply Chain Procurement and planning tool, Sales and Operation Planning, Manufacturing Analytics, Transportation and Logistic Analytics, Inventory Planning and Optimization analytics, scheduling and reporting tools. Services include Professional Service, Support and Maintenance Service. On the basis of end users, the market is divided into Retail, Transportation, Logistics, Manufacturing, Health care and other sectors. The major regions where supply chain big data analytics market is concentrated includes South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Africa.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific region is considered to be the fastest growing market amongst the key regions in Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market. The North American region is expected to hold the largest market in the forecast period owing to its increasing adoption of the big data analytics software, Internet of Things and Cloud Services. The key countries include Germany, Italy, France, UK, Russia, Turkey in Europe; United States, Canada and Mexico in North America; China, Malaysia, Japan, India, Thailand, Philippines, Korea, Indonesia, Australia, Vietnam in Asia Pacific Region; Brazil in South America; GCC Countries, Argentina, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Nigeria and Egypt in Middle East and Africa.

Market Growth:

The global supply chain big data analytics market was valued at 51.82 billion USD in 2019 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.73 % between the forecast period 2019 to 2025. The global supply chain big data analytics market is estimated to reach 402.54 billion USD by 2025.

Table of Contents

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global Supply Chain Big Data Analytics by Players

4 Supply Chain Big Data Analytics by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Global Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market Forecast

11 Key Players Analysis

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

……Continued

