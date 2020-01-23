Sanger Sequencing Service Market Impact Higher Demand Due to Increasing Contribution From Major Players during Forecast Period 2020-2027

The global Sanger sequencing service market expected to be US$ 489.43 Mn in 2018 and is projected to grow at a steady rate of 12.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027 to reach US$ 1,360.47 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second-largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed an increase in research funding and growth of the biotechnology sector, which is expected to offer growth opportunities in the market.

Market Insights

Growing Application Of Sanger Sequencing

Sanger sequencing is the superior method for sequencing, and it is a process of incorporation of chain-terminating dideoxynucleotides by DNA polymerase during in vitro DNA replication. Sanger sequencing is known to provide high accuracy, long-read capabilities, and adaptability to support a diverse range of applications in many research areas. Sanger sequencing is mainly recognized for DNA sequencing and supports applications in RNA sequencing and epigenetic analysis.

In many clinical studies, in different groups of subjects, substantive insights have been made by comparing the primary DNA sequences of genes. For example, As per Thermo Fisher Scientific, a recent study showed that up to 2% of the variants detected by NGS were not reproducible by Sanger sequencing. Therefore, in many clinical studies before a firm conclusion from variants identified by NGS, it should be confirmed by an orthogonal method. Reference materials sequenced by Sanger approaches provide ground truth against which the NGS assay can be benchmarked.

SANGER SEQUENCING SERVICE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Application

Diagnostics

Biomarkers and Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Forensics

Other Application

By End User

Academic and Government Research Institutes

Biotechnology Companies and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Other End Users

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



Company Profiles

Microsynth AG

Laragen, Inc.

StarSEQ GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

LGC Biosearch Technologies

Fasteris SA

Quintara Biosciences

GENEWIZ

GenScript

SciGenom Labs

