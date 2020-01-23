Sales in the Outdoor LED Display Market Expected to Grow as Demand from End-Use Industries Gathers Pace 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the Outdoor LED Display market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Outdoor LED Display market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Outdoor LED Display market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The global outdoor LED display market is primarily driven by the soaring demand for interactive visualization technology for myriad applications including video walls, scoreboards, advertising boards, perimeter boards, and stadium screens. Coupled with this, the demand for customized and dynamic display of content using advanced display technologies that have higher energy efficiency, is a key factor boosting the outdoor LED display market. Technological advancements in video displays have led to the development of high-resolution signboards, which are increasingly being adopted for interactive displays in various events.

The rising number of events such as live concerts, brand promotion activities, and sports events in various developed and developing regions has fuelled the demand for outdoor LED display technology. Furthermore, the adoption of outdoor LED display is stimulated by its ability to provide customized content across diverse applications such as weather updates, match scores, and streaming live news,

LED display technology faces tough competition from LCD and projector technology segments. However, interactive screens deployed at different public places such as bus stops and railway stations are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players. With continuous advancements in electronics, the manufacturers are offering high resolution signboards which can be used in live concerts, exhibitions, and brand promotional activities.

Global Outdoor LED Display Market: Market Potential

The global outdoor LED display market is growing at an unprecedented pace fuelled by consistent launch of a wide spectrum of LEDs to meet a variety of display purposes. Recent technology advancements adopted by manufacturers of outdoor LED displays are characterized by interactive and automated panels, design innovations, and advanced light sensor control systems. For instance, Shenzhen Guojia Optic-electronic Co., Ltd, a global provider of outdoor LED display services for commercial and business applications, earlier this year, launched outdoor LED displays that use RGB color changing LED lighting technologies. These offerings can be purchased or taken on rental basis and can be used on larger displays that can be linked to various forms of production equipment, cameras, or various graphics-based interfaces, which help the clients customize the content.

Another global provider of LED solution, PixelFLEX, has recently launched weather-rated FLEXStorm LED video technology which can withstand the impact of adverse conditions. The outdoor LED display equipment uses smart auto-correcting light sensor control system to enable the presence of optimal brightness throughput the day and in all weather conditions. The U.S. based company has intended to showcase its innovative offering in GlobalShop17-the largest annual visual merchandising trade show to be held from 28th – 30th March, 2017 in Las Vegas.

Global Outdoor LED Display Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific was a prominent market for the outdoor LED displays in 2016 and is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR from 2017 to 2025. The regional market is primarily driven by the presence of various regional and global distributors and manufacturers in emerging nations such as China, Japan, and Korea. The increased demand for cost-effective and energy-efficient tri-color and monochrome solutions to be used in various public places such as streets and pedestrian walks has fuelled the market growth. North America is another prominent market for outdoor LED displays. Technological advancements in sensor technologies and the increased adoption of cloud-based services are expected to unlock lucrative opportunities for the market players.

Global Outdoor LED Display Market: Competitive Analysis

Large investments in the market are focused on providing high-quality experience to the users by overcoming the constraints of brightness in outdoor LED displays. Companies vying for a significant share in the global outdoor LED display market include Daktronics, Electronic Displays, Shenzhen Dicolor Optoelectronics Co Ltd, LG Electronics, Toshiba Corporation Panasonic, and Sony Corporation.

