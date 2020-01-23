Rising Demand for Organic and Natural Ingredients to Fuel the Growth of the Atmospheric Water Generator Market 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the Atmospheric Water Generator market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Atmospheric Water Generator market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Atmospheric Water Generator market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Drivers and Restraints

As the problem of water scarcity envelopes the world, the importance of fresh, drinkable water is being increasingly recognized. A host of undesirable human activities have been responsible for the changing global climate, which is one of the major factors affecting the quality and quantity of water. Therefore, several government institutions worldwide have been investing in the deployment of atmospheric water generators. This is one of the key growth drivers of the market.

A large number of government bodies, banks, educational organizations and several municipal corporations have been deploying these systems. Armed forces of several nations such as India, Mexico, and the U.S. have been displaying great demand for these systems as atmospheric water generators produce pure water and can also be easily transported from one place to another. All the aforementioned factors have stoked the demand for atmospheric water generators, boosting the market growth.

On the other hand, the market might experience delayed expansion owing to the exorbitant costs of these systems and their high energy consumption. Also, the presence of the existing water desalination techniques might restrict the growth of this market. However, several beneficial government policies, along with extensive R&D activities aimed at upgrading these technologies will help the market to overcome these barriers.

The market will also receive significant encouragement from the wet desiccation segment, which has been witnessing increasing demand in both residential and commercial sectors. The wet desiccation segment is projected to make headway on account of its high productivity and relatively lower energy consumption. However, the cooling condensation segment might claim the majority of market shares over the coming period.

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global market for atmospheric water generators has been segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Rest of the World.

A major share of the demand witnessed in Asia Pacific will be exhibited by countries such as India and China due to the presence of dynamic industrial sectors, robust urbanization, and increasing awareness about the significance of these devices. Apart from Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA) is also expected to represent a major share among the regional segments because of the acute water shortage faced by in the region.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the major companies transacting in the global market for atmospheric water generator are Dew Point Manufacturing, WaterMicronWorld, Ambient Water, WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd., Fujian Yuxin Electronic Co., Air2Water LLC, and Island Sky Corporation.

