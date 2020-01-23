R&D Activities to Fast-track the Growth of the Isobutyl Stearate Market Between 2017 – 2025

This report presents the worldwide Isobutyl Stearate market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

Top Companies in the Global Isobutyl Stearate Market:

drivers and restraints in the market and also sheds light on the current market size. The report assesses the present vendor landscape. It not just profiles the leading players operating in the market, but also highlights their strengths and weaknesses. Leveraging market-leading analytical tools, the report examines the threats and opportunities awaiting players in the isobutyl stearate market.

Global Isobutyl Stearate Market: Trends and Opportunities

Propelling the global isobutyl stearate market is its growing demand in metalworking, personal care, and industrial applications. Increasing use of bio-lubricants, particularly in metalworking fluid, for example, has resulted in increased demand for global isobutyl stearate. It helps to up the lubricity of various types of metals such as aluminum, copper, and steel. On account of their lesser degree of toxicity, isobutyl stearate also find wide application as an ingredient in personal care products. The growing use of bio-based esters in personal care are also leading to growth in the market.

In the years ahead, the demand for isobutyl stearate is slated to be deterred on account of certain regulatory challenges, concerned with its use in some countries. For instance, certain countries in Europe have imposed limitations on the use of isobutyl stearate. This is because isobutyl stearate can result in skin or eye irritation and in some cases can also cause severe damage to the eye.

Global Isobutyl Stearate Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments in the global isobutyl stearate market are Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Among them, Asia Pacific, is a key region that has outpaced all other regions in terms of growth. This is because it consumes maximum isobutyl stearate globally. Expanding at a swift pace, the Asia Pacific region is forecasted to become the leader in terms of the market share. China in Asia Pacific is one of the major consumers of isobutyl stearate on account of its increasing industrialization and burgeoning personal care industry. Japan is yet another key market in the region on account of the strong demand for isobutyl stearate in personal care and metalworking products. Europe and North America are slated to emerge as key markets too in the near future.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the major participants operating in the global isobutyl stearate market that have been listed in the report are the Emery Oleochemicals, Oleon NV, Faci S.p.A., A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa, Industrial Química Lasem SA, Hangzhou DayangChem Co., Limited, and Mosselman S.a.

