Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Countries to Bolster the Growth of the Wellness Tourism Market 2017 – 2025

growth drivers of the wellness tourism market is increasing interest of hospitality industry towards wellness. Large hotel chains are equipped with state-of-the-art health and wellness center that guests that combine on their stay. These offer massage, spa treatments, meditation, spiritual healing, and herbal therapies. Primary travelers who undertake wellness trips focus on achieving wellness.

The growth of leisure travel is also serving to boost wellness tourism. Travelers from different parts of the world seeking to experience local culture tend to experience local age-old health remedies in their travel. Word of mouth marketing of wellness and health remedies offered at a particular place is boosting wellness tourism.

Secondary travelers look for additional wellness package while on leisure trips to experience fitness. Wellness programs may include organic food, special diets seasonal fruits, natural herbs, spa treatments, massages with aromatherapy within the hotels. Consequently, increasing number of hotels that carry wellness destination quality labels are indirectly boosting wellness tourism.

Travelers traveling with religious objectives also tend to experience local medicinal therapies offered by local healers. This serves to boost wellness tourism.

Global Wellness Tourism Market: Market Potential

In a recent industry news, in India, Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) joined hands with Global Vipassana Pagoda to promote wellness tourism. The objective of the association is to encourage and promote wellness tourism in the state.

Global Wellness Tourism Market: Geographical Outlook

North America is a key regional market for wellness tourism. High awareness among individuals about holistic health therapies and high disposable incomes that boost travel for health are key factors that promote North America wellness tourism market. The U.S. and Canada are key domestic markets for wellness tourism in North America. The growing popularity of wellness tourism among baby boomers will further boost the North America market for anti-ageing treatments and spa treatments.

Asia Pacific is rapidly emerging as a key market for wellness tourism. Rising popularity of health practices of Ayurveda are drawing large number of westerners to India. Individuals are recognizing the long term health benefits of Ayurveda and are traveling to Indian shores to learn and practice wellness therapies. This is giving a push to the wellness tourism market.

Rising adoption of ancient Chinese medicine and other oriental therapies known to bbost health and well-being is favoring the wellness tourism market.

Global Wellness Tourism Market: Competitive Outlook

Top players in the global wellness tourism market are Accor Hotels, IHG, Canyon Ranch, and Red Carnation Hotels. Other prominent vendors in the market include IHHR Hospitality (Ananda resort), Body and Soul Wellness Center, Fitpacking, Gwinganna Lifestyle, Hilton, Kamalaya Koh Samui, MOUNTAIN TREK FITNESS RETREAT & HEALTH SPA, Wellness & Hormone Centers of America, Aro Ha Wellness Retreat, BodySense, Four Seasons Hotels, Hyatt, Marriott International, and Rancho La Puerta.

