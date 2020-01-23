Rapid Industrialization in Developing Countries to Aid the Growth of the Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market 2017 – 2025

This report presents the worldwide Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

Drivers and Restraints

This equipment can be used for the enhancement of face, eyes, and body. Unlike invasive surgeries, these devices improve the appearance of skin by stimulating body’s regenerative processes. The heat generated by these devices works on the deepest layers of skin, unlike the invasive procedures that treat only the uppermost layers. Therefore, the demand for these equipment is expected to soar over the next few years.

Reduction of wrinkles, skin regeneration and rejuvenation, enhancing face contours, tightening of the skin, elimination of dark circles below the eyes, and simultaneously increasing the flow of natural collagen and elastin production are some of the functions of these devices. Radio frequency beauty equipment also reduces cellulite and fat to tone the body. Therefore, the aforementioned advantages offered by radio frequency beauty equipment will boost its market growth.

Several of the market players have come up with home treatment devices, which means consumers can now treat themselves easily according to their respective needs, without the necessity of a skilled technician, in the comfort of their homes.

On the other hand, these techniques might or might not work for individual patients. Several consumers have also reported side effects such as mild swelling, redness of the skin, and oversensitivity of the treated area. Moreover, radio frequency therapies need to be repeated for effective and consistent results. These factors might restrict the growth of the market.

Global Radio Frequency Beauty Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the global market for radio frequency beauty equipment market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific will contribute towards the expansion of the global radio frequency beauty equipment market to a significant extent, thanks to the increasing number of beauty care centers and gradual acceptance of latest technology in beauty treatment. Japan will emerge with substantial opportunities due to its cultural obsession with healthy, flawless skin.

The radio frequency beauty equipment market in North America is likely to represent a major portion of the worldwide demand, as the film, television and fashion industry deploys these techniques, which are increasingly preferred to the conventional methods. Moreover, the growing skepticism about invasive surgeries will also drive consumers towards these techniques.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the major players operating in the global radio frequency beauty equipment market are Lumenis, Alma Lasers, IBRAMED, Cynosure Inc., Dermeo, Syneron Medical Ltd. and Cymedics.

