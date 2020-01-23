Radio Frequency Identification to Discern Steadfast Expansion During 2019-2027

Radio Frequency Identification Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Radio Frequency Identification Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Radio Frequency Identification Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Radio Frequency Identification market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments.

Leading manufacturers of Radio Frequency Identification Market:

On the basis of application, the global RFID market can be segmented into logistics & transportation, aerospace & defence, automotive, retail & consumer goods, agriculture, healthcare, government and others. The retail and consumer goods segment is expected to account for a sizable share of the overall RFID market by the end of the forecast period. The growth of the RFID market is predominantly driven by the rising need for efficient supply chain management in the developing economies of South East Asia & Others of APAC, Middle East & Africa and China. In the healthcare sector, the focus on RFID technology for the tracking and classification of medical instruments is rising, and this is expected to drive the demand for the technology. The adoption of RFID technology by customers of aircrafts, such as Airbus, Boeing and the U.S. Department of Defence, for improving supply chain visibility, asset management & utilization, work-in-process (WIP) tracking, improved maintenance tracking and efficient logistics & manufacturing operations has increased.

The North America RFID market holds a major value share in the global market and is likely to maintain its dominance in the global RFID market over the forecast period. The market in this region is projected to represent a significant incremental opportunity between 2018 and 2028. Rising need for efficient supply chain management is expected to support the growth of the North America RFID market during the forecast period. RFID stores detailed information related to the product on which it is tagged. The prices and details of products with RFID tags are automatically recorded when the customer approaches the counter without the need to scan every product, which saves the time of the customer. Moreover, it allows the cost tally in one scan, which saves the time of the customer as well as the retailer. These advantages have encouraged retail and manufacturing companies across developing regions such as SEA & Others of APAC and China to adopt RFID for tagging their products. China is expected to present attractive opportunities for RFID manufacturers followed by countries located in the South East Asia & Pacific. The China RFID market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Sales of RFID in the Western Europe market are projected to represent a total incremental opportunity of US$ 6,802.7 Mn and the Latin America RFID market is also anticipated to witness significant growth.

At present, the vendors in the market are focusing on the integration of RFID with IoT to be able to identify an object and its real-time location. Some of the market vendors in the global RFID market include Zebra Technologies Corporation; HID Global Corporation; Thin Film Electronics ASA; Invengo Information Technology Co., Ltd.; GAO RFID Inc.; Impinj, Inc.; Xerox Corporation; Omni-ID; Alien Technology, LLC and Molex, LLC.

Key developments in the RFID market

In January 2017, Zebra Technologies Corporation launched Zebra SmartSense RFID for application in the retail sector for identifying and tracking the location of merchandise, associates and shoppers in a retail store in real-time

In May 2017, HID Global Corporation launched IoT solutions to offer enterprises solutions for asset management and equipment management. HID Location Services is used for item management, and it monitors the location and movement of assets & equipment across multiple locations or in a particular area

In February 2017, Impinj, Inc. entered into a partnership with STANELY Healthcare, a leading provider of healthcare products, to integrate Impinj’s Platform with MobileView Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) software platform to offer RFID products for application in the healthcare industry.

Scope of The Radio Frequency Identification Market Report:

The Radio Frequency Identification Market Report analyzes opportunities in the overall Radio Frequency Identification market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

A detailed overview of the geographical and competitive sphere of the Radio Frequency Identification market:

The Radio Frequency Identification market report offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape of the business in question.

Data pertaining to the market share amassed by each company and the sales area are elaborated in the report.

The products manufactured by the firms, their details, specifications and application frame of reference are revealed in the report.

The report profiles the companies operating within the Radio Frequency Identification market through a basic overview, along with their respective profit margins, price trends, etc.

The research report incorporates the regional landscape of the Radio Frequency Identification market by presenting explicit details.

The regional landscape has been characterized into United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia & India.

The report encompasses details concerning each region’s market share, as well as the growth opportunities that have been strategized for each region.

The estimated growth rate that each region expected to acquire over the projected timeline has also been stated in the study.

