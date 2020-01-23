Pet Food Market Research Insights 2019 Global Industry Outlook Shared in Detailed Report, Forecast to 2024

In 2018, the market size of Pet Food Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period. In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Pet Food . This report studies the global market size of Pet Food , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia). In global Pet Food market, the following companies are covered: the demand for packaged and branded food. In addition, demand for pets for companionship and for security reason is rising due to the growing trend towards nuclear family. This, in turn, has significantly boosted demand for pet food in these regions.

However, the rising incident of pets being allergic and strict government regulations acts as the restraining factors for the growth of pet food market. In addition, the increasing expense of feeding pets and cultural/Islamic regulations also hinders the growth of pet food market.

The study highlights current market trends and provides the forecast from 2014 to 2020. We have also covered the current market scenario for pet food market and highlighted future trends that will have an impact on demand. The present market size and forecast until 2020 has been provided in the report. The micro economic factor affecting the demand and growth of the market has also been provided in the report.

The pet food market in the Middle East is expected to experience stable growth during the forecast period. Demand for pets for companionship is rising due to the growing trend towards nuclear family. This, in turn, has significantly boosted demand for pet food in the region. Furthermore, increasing awareness among people regarding the health of pets is anticipated to fuel demand for pet food in Middle East and Latin America. In Latin America, the major factor fuelling the demand of pet food is rapid urbanization. Urbanization is associated with busy work schedule leading to increasing adoption of pets.

In both Middle East and Latin America, dry pet food held the maximum share in the pet food market among the different food types because of its ease of handling and less cost. Moreover, it is easier to feed pets with dry pet food. Among the pet types, the dog food held the major share. The trend shows that dogs are much more preferred than other pets as it can be used to release stress and for security purposes also. This factor is fuelling the demand for dog food in this region. However, in both Middle East and Latin America the nutritious pet food is the fastest growing segment. As people are getting more attached towards pet they are becoming very much cautious about their pet’s nutrition. Owners endeavor to provide nutritious food to pets is the factor responsible for the growth of the nutritious pet food market.

The conclusive analysis of the Middle East and Latin America Pet food market and the forecasted market growth for the period 2014 to 2020 is provided in this report. The report provides in depth study of different market segments and detailed analysis of the pet food market in all possible way across different segments based on food type, pet type and by geography.

Overall, the report takes into account a complete analysis of Middle East and Latin America pet food market and provides a predicted growth for the period 2014 to 2020, taking into account the various macro and micro economic factors affecting the market.

The pet food market is segmented into:

Pet Food Market, by Pet Type

Dog Food

Cat Food

Others

Pet Food Market, by Pet Food Type

Dry Food

Wet/Canned Food

Nutritious

Snacks/ Treats

Others

Pet Food Market, by Geography:

Middle East Israel UAE Others



Latin America Brazil Argentina Others





The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Pet Food product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Pet Food , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Pet Food in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Pet Food competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Pet Food breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.



Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Pet Food market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Pet Food sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

