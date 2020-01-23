Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Industry Production and Demand, Competition News and Trends Forecasts to 2025

Peripheral Vascular Stents Market report 2018, discusses various factors driving or restraining the market, which will help the future market to grow with promising CAGR. The Peripheral Vascular Stents Market research Reports offers an extensive collection of reports on different markets covering crucial details. The report studies the competitive environment of the Peripheral Vascular Stents Market is based on company profiles and their efforts on increasing product value and production.

By Market Players:

market dynamics and future growth opportunities for manufacturers of peripheral vascular stents across the globe.

Market Value and Forecast

FMI estimates that the global market for peripheral vascular stents is expected to be valued at US$ 5,324.1 Mn by 2028 end, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 6.6% over 2018–2028. The self-expanding stents was the leading segment in the global market with above 52.1% revenue share in 2017. North America is expected to expand at healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2018–2028.

Market Dynamics

The global peripheral vascular stents market is expected to be driven by increased awareness in low- and middle-income countries, growing investment by manufacturers and governments to cope up with increasing prevalence of peripheral artery disease, and technological advancement in vascular stents such as drug eluting and drug coated stents, etc. Nowadays, peripheral vascular angioplasty is mostly adopted in low-income countries such as Middle East and African countries, which is supported by public-private partnerships and alliances. Growing access to peripheral stents in angioplasty and traditional open surgery in these under penetrated markets is expected to accelerate the growth of global peripheral vascular stents market. Moreover, approval of new technologically advanced stents such as drug eluting and bio-absorbable stents in the U.S., Europe and Japan during last few years has revolutionized peripheral vascular stents landscape. However, despite the efforts of governments as well as manufacturers to improve peripheral vascular stents landscape, product recall from various key players and stringent regulations are the major factors restricting the growth of the global peripheral vascular stents market over the forecast period.

Key Regions

The global market for peripheral vascular stents is segmented in to seven key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America accounted for leading share in 2017. APEJ is expected to witness rapid growth owing to increasing ageing population and growing number of peripheral surgeries over the forecast period of 2018–2028.

Key Players

The global market for peripheral vascular stents is consolidated with over 55% revenue share contributed by few of the global players. The key players identified in the global peripheral vascular stents market are Medtronic Plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Abbott Laboratories, W.L. Gore & Associates Inc., and Cook Medical Inc., among others. Acquisition of established products to gain immediate growth is the key strategy adopted by key players in the market.

