Organ-on-Chip Market Size, Leaders, Segment Analysis, Business Strategies and Forecast Report 2025

The increasing need for animal alternatives in medical research and growing government funds and grants for studies are the prime factors strengthening the organ-on-chip market, globally. In 2017, the market generated a revenue of $11.0 million, and it is predicted to witness a 40.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Organ-on-chip is a 3D microfluidic cell culture chip, developed to simulate the mechanical and natural physiological forces that cells are subject to inside the human body. These chips are integrated with living human cells as well as tiny fluidic channels to propagate air and blood flow.

Based on type, the organ-on-chip market is broadly classified into liver, heart, lung, kidney, and intestine-on-chip. Among these, in 2017, the liver-on-chip classification dominated the market in terms of revenue, and it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth with more than 45.0% CAGR during the 2018–2025 period. The surging incidents of chronic liver disease and rising research and development activities for therapeutic interventions are the major factors responsible for the growth of this classification.

The increasing collaboration among the key players and rising number of product launches are helping in the development of the organ-on-chip market. For instance, in October 2017, Charles River Laboratories International Inc. (Charles River) permitted InSphero AG to license its patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumors. Furthermore, the company was to use the proprietary 3D cell culture technology of InSphero to further complement and expand its pre-clinical services, utilizing the in-vitro 3D InSight Tumor Microtissues obtained from its current PDX tumors.

For biological research experiments, animal models are presently used that mimic the physiological complexity of the human body at the entire-organism level rather than on a single-organ level. However, the process of using animal models for human disease research is facing complexities related to their translatability to humans and scientific validity. Animal models have displayed poor correlation between animal data and human outcomes, owing to the difference between the species. This is creating the demand for alternatives that can simulate human-relevant conditions. Therefore, organs-on-chips are now being preferred over animal models for disease model studies by researchers.

