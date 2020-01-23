Oncology Nutrition Market Is Forecasted To Register A CAGR Growth Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Detailed Study on the Global Oncology Nutrition Market

A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Oncology Nutrition market in the upcoming decade. The well-researched market study touches upon the growth potential of various budding market players in the current Oncology Nutrition market landscape. Moreover, established players, stakeholders, and investors can leverage the data in the report to formulate effective growth strategies.

As per the report, the Oncology Nutrition market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2019). The key dynamics of the Oncology Nutrition market including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends are thoroughly analyzed in the presented report.

Oncology Nutrition Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Oncology Nutrition market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Oncology Nutrition market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Oncology Nutrition in each end-use industry.

Drivers and Restraints

Numerous factors are catalyzing growth in the global market for oncology nutrition. Foremost among those are switch to enteral nutrition from parenteral. Other factors are surging demand for nutritional feeding in the homecare segment, increasing number of patients being treated for malnutrition arising from cancer, and cutting-edge clinical research on nutritional interventions. Further, continued development of elemental formulas and product, particularly with respect to non-GMO based formulas is also stoking demand in the market for oncology nutrition.

Posing a challenge to the market, on the other hand, are complications pertaining with tube feeding and few reimbursements policies. However, the spike in the number of cancer patients worldwide on account of changing lifestyles, dietary habits, and other things is expected to keep the market on a steady growth trajectory.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market: Trends and Opportunities

At present, the neck and head cancers are serving to drive significant demand in the global market for oncology nutrition. This is mainly on account of the tube feeding formulas for those afflicted with neck and head cancers. Such patients typically suffer from extreme conditions such as xerostomia, mucositis, dysgeusia, and nausea and vomiting which crimps nutritional uptake.

Some of the other types of cancers that are driving demand for products are stomach and gastrointestinal cancers, liver cancer, pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, esophageal cancer, lung cancer, and blood cancer, among others.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market: Regional Analysis

From a geographical standpoint, North America and Europe at present account for considerable share in the market for oncology nutrition. This is mainly because of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders and a large pool of elderly who are highly prone to chronic and acute ailments. Another factor stoking the market in the region are presence of numerous state-of-the-art long-term care facilities, namely nursing homes, homecare and hospices, and assisted living facilities. Those have emerged as great alternatives to hospitals. In addition, cost-cutting pressures in hospitals has resulted in preference for treatment at home. This is predicted to further push up demand for such feeding formulas.

Global Oncology Nutrition Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the prominent participants in the global market for oncology nutrition are Abbott Laboratories, Danone, Nestle S.A., Fresenius Kabi AG, and B, Braun Melsungen AG. Most of them are deep-pocketed companies that have progressed on the back of continued product innovation and sagacious marketing strategies. The report studies their sales and revenues and prospects going forward. By leveraging market-leading analytical tools, it also tries to gauge the threats and opportunities awaiting them.

