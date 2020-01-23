Offshore Wind Energy Market Set to Surpass US$XX Million by the end of 2014 – 2022

Based on the fatty acid esters application segment, the report analyzes the attractiveness of each segment with the help of an attractiveness tool. The study includes value chain analysis, which provides a better understanding of key players in the supply chain (from raw material manufacturers to end-users). Additionally, the study analyzes market competition and industry players using Porter’s five forces analysis.

The report includes an overview of the market share of key companies in the global fatty acid esters market. Key market participants profiled in the study include Cargill Incorporated, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company, Estelle Chemicals Pvt Ltd, Evonik Industries, Faci Asia Pacific Pte Ltd, Fine Organics, KLK Oleo, Oleon NV, Procter & Gamble (P & G) Chemicals, The Seydel Companies, Inc and World Chem Industries. Profiles of key participants comprise parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, business strategy and recent developments.

Primary research represents the bulk of our research efforts, supplemented by an extensive secondary research. We reviewed key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations, and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights and recognizing business opportunities.

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, and SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases and relevant patent and regulatory databases. Some of the other sources include national government documents, statistical databases, and market reports, news articles, press releases and webcasts specific to the companies operating in the market. Secondary sources referred for fatty acid esters study include ICIS, The REACH, WikiGenes, Platemart and company presentations.

The report segments the global fatty acid esters market as:

Fatty Acid Esters Market – Product Segment Analysis Medium chain triglycerides (MCT) Glyceryl monostearate Isopropyl palmitate Others (Including polyol esters, glycol esters, sucrose esters, etc.)



Fatty Acid Esters Market – Application Analysis Personal care products and cosmetics Lubricants Food Surfactants Others (Including paper, pharmaceuticals, etc)



Fatty Acid Esters Market – Regional Analysis North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)



