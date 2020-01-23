New Research Report on Footwear Market, 2019-2026
In this report, the global Footwear market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Footwear market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Footwear market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
Market Segmentation
The report segments the market based on product type which includes athletic footwear and non-athletic footwear. The global athletic footwear market is further segmented into running and cross training/tennis shoe, soccer/football shoe, golf shoe, basketball shoe, hiking shoe, baseball shoe and others. The global non-athletic footwear market is classified into casual footwear, dress evening footwear, military boots, lite hiking outdoor sandal and others. On the basis of end use, the footwear market is subdivided into men’s footwear, women’s footwear and kids footwear. Based on materials, the market has been segmented into rubber, plastic and others. Additionally, based on distribution channel, the footwear market has been classified into online channels, shoe stores, supermarkets and hypermarkets, independent retail stores, textile retailers, and departmental stores. Furthermore, the global footwear market has been divided by geography into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).
Global Footwear Market: Competitive Overview
The report provides company market share analysis of the various industry participants. Key players have also been profiled on the basis of company overview, financial overview, business strategies and key developments. Major market participants profiled in this report include Nike Inc. (U.S.), Adidas AG (Germany), Puma SE (Germany), New Balance Inc. (U.S.), Asics Corp.(Japan), Bata Limited (Canada), Deichmann SE (Germany), Skechers USA, Inc. (U.S.), The Aldo Group Inc. (Canada), VF Corp.(U.S.), W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (U.S.), Jack Wolfskin (Germany), Sympatex Technologies GmbH (Germany), Polartec, LLC (U.S.), Kathmandu Holdings Limited (New Zealand), and Columbia Sportswear Company (U.S.).
Global footwear market: by product type
- Athletic footwear
- Running and cross training/tennis shoe,
- Soccer/football shoe
- American football/rugby shoe
- Soccer shoe
- Golf shoe
- Basketball shoe
- Hiking shoe
- Baseball shoe
- Others
- Non-athletic footwear
- Casual footwear
- Dress evening footwear
- Military boots
- Hunting/fishing boots
- Rain boots/galoshes
- Winter/snow boots
- Rocky military boots
- Others
- Lite hiking outdoor sandal
- Others
Global footwear market: by End Use
- Men’s Footwear
- Women’s Footwear
- Kids Footwear
Global footwear market: by Material
- Rubber
- Plastic
- Others
Global footwear market: by Distribution Channel
- Online Channel
- Shoe Stores
- Supermarket and Hypermarkets
- Independent Retail Stores
- Textile Retailers
- Departmental Stores
Global footwear market: by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World (RoW)
- South America
- Middle East
- Africa
The study objectives of Footwear Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Footwear market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Footwear manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Footwear market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Footwear market.
