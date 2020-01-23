Naphthalene Derivatives Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2016 – 2026

According to a new market study, the Naphthalene Derivatives Market is projected to reach a value of ~US$XX in 2019 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2016 – 2026. The presented study ponders over the micro and macro-economic factors that are likely to influence the growth prospects of the Naphthalene Derivatives Market over the assessment period.

The market report throws light on the current trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that are likely to influence the dynamics of the Naphthalene Derivatives Market on a global scale. The Five Force and SWOT analysis included in the report provides a fair idea of how the different players in the Naphthalene Derivatives Market are adapting to the evolving market landscape.

Analytical insights enclosed in the report:

Raw material suppliers, traders, manufacturers, equipment/service providers in the Naphthalene Derivatives Market

Market entry opportunities for potential market players

Revenue and pricing analysis of established market players in the Naphthalene Derivatives Market

Pipeline and ongoing research and development projects

Sales and promotional strategies adopted by various market players

The report splits the Naphthalene Derivatives Market into different market segments including, region, end-use, and application.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends that are expected to impact the business strategies of key market players operating in the market. Further, the report offers valuable insights related to the promotional, marketing, pricing, and sales strategies of the established companies in the Naphthalene Derivatives Market. The market share, growth prospects, and product portfolio of each market player are evaluated in the report along with relevant tables and figures.

The study aims to address the following doubts related to the Naphthalene Derivatives Market:

How has the evolving regulatory landscape impacted the growth of the global Naphthalene Derivatives Market?

Which region is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR growth during the forecast period 2016 – 2026?

How are the budding market players aiming to cement their position in the current market landscape?

Which market segment is expected to experience the slowest growth over the forecast period 2016 – 2026?

The demand from which end-use industry is expected to be the highest during the assessment period?

the prominent players in the industry are focused on geographical expansion, particularly in the emerging economies, and are also expanding or shifting their manufacturing bases, as per the demand dynamics in the market. The global naphthalene derivatives market is projected to expand with a moderate CAGR over the forecast period of 2016 to 2026.

Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global naphthalene market is projected to grow at a decent growth rate over the forecast period. This can be primarily attributed to rising demand from the ever growing construction industry, of which naphthalene derivatives such as naphthalene formaldehydes, forms an integral part. Improving living standards and the rising middle class population, particularly in the Asia Pacific region, results in increasing demand for textiles and fabrics with attractive colours, in turn fuelling direct demand for naphthalene derivatives. Apart from this, gradually rising demand from the agrochemical industry, is also helping driving revenues in the global naphthalene derivatives market

As an industry dependent upon crude oil, raw material price volatility is the prime concern governing revenues and margins for naphthalene derivative players. Moreover, the toxic nature of most naphthalene derivative is also a minor restraint to the global naphthalene derivatives market

Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market: Segmentation

On the basis of form,

Powder



Liquid



On the basis of type,

Naphthalene Sulfonic Acid



SNF



Alkyl Naphthalene Sulfonates



Naphthols



Others



On the basis of end use industry,

Constructions



Agrochemicals



Textiles



Detergents



Paints and Coatings



Others



Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global naphthalene market is segmented into the seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, and Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Due to rapidly growing construction activities and the rising living standards among the Asian Population in emerging economies such as China and India, demand for naphthalene derivatives in the region is projected to grow the fastest. Moreover, due to concentration of large number of textile and agrochemical companies in North America and Western Europe, the regions together are anticipated to account for a combined market share of more than 40%. Apart from this, amid rising construction and textile industry in MEA and Latin America, the regions are also anticipated to account for significant growth in consumption of naphthalene derivatives over the forecast period

Global Naphthalene Derivatives Market: Key Players

RÜTGERS Group



BASF SE



Huntsman International LLC.



Koppers Inc.



Arkema Group



Evonik Industries AG



Kao Corporation



Cromogenia-Units, S.A



Clariant



Giovanni Bozzetto Spa



The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geography, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments



Market Dynamics



Market Size



Supply & Demand



Current Trends/Issues/Challenges



Competition & Companies involved



Technology



Value Chain



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)



Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest Of Latin America)



Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)



Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia, Rest Of Eastern Europe)



Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)



Japan



Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest Of MEA)



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market



Changing market dynamics in the industry



In-depth market segmentation



Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value



Recent industry trends and developments



Competitive landscape



Strategies of key players and products offered



Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth



A neutral perspective on market performance



Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint.



NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

