Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market 2020 Analysis and Advancements Outlook till 2027|DSM, Collagen Solutions, Advanced Biomatrix Inc

The Global Medical and Research Grade Collagen Market accounted for US$ 495.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 884.2 Mn by 2027.

The Europe region held the largest market share in the global Medical and Research Grade Collagen market. The demand for medical and research grade collagen is projected to boost in these countries over the forecast period, mainly due to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases among the people. The higher health expenditure of the people due to high income further leads to an increasing demand for medical and research grade collagen in the Europe region. The European market is characterized by the presence of players such as DSM, Collagen Solutions Plc, Croda International Plc., Advanced Biomatrix Inc, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd., Innocoll Holdings Plc., Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Nitta Gelatin, Na Inc., and Rousselot, among others.

Market Insights

Use of medical grade collagen in reconstructive surgery serves to be an opportunity for the medical and research grade collagen market growth

Collagen is the major fibrous protein in the extra-cellular matrix and connective tissues. Approximately, more than 80% of the skin is composed of collagen. Collagen is also the main component of the ligaments and tendons. Collagen can be used as a biological skin substitute. Biological properties such as low antigenicity, no toxicity, and minimal biodegradation make it a favorable biomaterial in applications such as reconstructive surgeries. Collagen scaffolds have been widely used in the field of tissue engineering. The rise in the aging population across the world, and growing incidences of age-related diseases such as osteoporosis, arteriosclerosis, cancer, etc. is expected to drive the market for bio-materials such as collagen used in reconstructive surgeries.

Growing demand from pharmaceutical and medical industry is expected to boost the demand for medical and research grade collagen

Collagen is a widely recognized biomaterial used in the pharmaceutical and health care industry. Collagen can be molded into artificial implants, and scaffolds for regeneration of tissues owing to their excellent biocompatibility. The use of collagen as excipients for various forms of drugs, and as vector systems for the controlled release of active substances in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to boost the sales of pharmaceutical and medical grade collagen. It is also used to enhance the elasticity and suppleness of the skin by repairing damage caused to skin by aging and exposure to sunlight and UV radiation. The primary medical application of collagen is catgut suture, which is derived from the intestinal collagen of bovines. Catgut sutures are used to promote wound healing. Demand for hydrolyzed collagen is anticipated to grow as it is widely used in surgical procedures such as bone grafting, tissue engineering, and dental surgeries. Moreover, high demand for good-quality native collagen used as an ingredient in formulating creams and ointments as an anti-aging agent and skin rejuvenator is expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

GLOBAL MEDICAL AND RESEARCH GRADE COLLAGEN MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Source

Bovine

Porcine

Poultry

Marine

Others

By Product

Gelatin

Hydrolyzed Collagen

Native Collagen

Others

By Application

Haemostats

Vascular Grafts

Tissue Scaffolds

Cartilage Repair

Wound Care

Bone Grafts

Others

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy UK Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Australia China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America (SAM)



Company Profiles

DSM

Collagen Solutions Plc.

Croda International Plc.

Advanced Biomatrix Inc

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Cologenesis Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Innocoll Holdings Plc

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Nitta Gelatin, NA Inc.

Rousselot

