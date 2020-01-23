Market Intelligence Report Electrical Steel , 2019-2025
In this report, the global Electrical Steel market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025.
The Electrical Steel market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Electrical Steel market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in this Electrical Steel market report include:
segmented as follows:
Electrical Steel Market, by Type
- Grain Oriented
- Non-grain Oriented
Electrical Steel Market, by Application
- Transformer
- Inductor
- Motor
- Rotor
- Stator
- Others
- Others
Electrical Steel Market, by End-user Industry
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Energy
- Household Appliances
- Others
Electrical Steel Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Takeaways
- Currently, Asia Pacific is a leading consumer as well as producer of electrical steel in terms of revenue and volume. This is ascribed primarily to the rise in urbanization and industrialization in developing economies such as China and India. The surplus of steel is significantly high due to overcapacity. This has led to closure of various steel mills in China. This is expected to impact the global supply as well as demand for electrical steel and counterparts.
- The prices of steel plates, rebars, cold-rolled coils, and hot rolled coils have been rising across the globe. This trend is likely to continue in the near future.
The study objectives of Electrical Steel Market Report are:
To analyze and research the Electrical Steel market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the Electrical Steel manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions Electrical Steel market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the Electrical Steel market.
