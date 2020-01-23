Magnesium Chloride to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2028

In this report, the global Magnesium Chloride market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

manufacturers are dedicated towards the production of solid (both flakes and prills) type of magnesium chloride.

For instance, Shouguang Dingsheng Chemical Co., Ltd. inaugurated its magnesium chloride production complex capable of producing magnesium chloride hexahydate flakes of almost about 20,000 Tons per annum. Weifang Yuze Chemical Co., Ltd. has a considerable production capacity of 100,000 Tons per annum for magnesium chloride in granular and flake forms. On these grounds, China has been taking the lead in the global magnesium chloride market and is expected to retain its leading position in the coming years as well.

The support from the Chinese government is also one of the core factors that is expected to take this market forward in the coming years. In China, the 12th fifth year plan comprises opportunities to support the new materials industry, promote the establishment of large-tonnage advanced magnesium chloride production lines through the leading scientific and technological projects of the country and also promote the industrialization and commercialization of magnesium chloride based products.

North America and Western Europe are likely to closely trail China owing to growing demand from deicing applications

Over the past few years, cities and states in the Northern hemisphere have been facing extreme winter weather conditions. Owing to this, regular road maintenance has become a necessity to for addressing the challenges created by these natural factors. Use of magnesium chloride as a deicing agent is gaining traction in North America and European region due to its various beneficial attributes. Magnesium chloride starts working within 25 minutes of its application in snow-covered roads, which reduces crashes, injuries, and accident cost by over 80%. As a result of this, the demand for magnesium chloride is expected to rise extensively in both North America and Western Europe.

