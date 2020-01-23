Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the Super Abrasive Market 2018 – 2028

Super Abrasive Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

The report provides both quantitative and qualitative information of global Super Abrasive market for period of 2018 to 2025. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global market of Super Abrasive is estimated to growth at a CAGR of _% during the forecast period 2018 to 2025 and is expected to rise to USD _ million/billion by the end of year 2025. In the year 2016, the global Super Abrasive market was valued at USD _ million/billion.

This research report based on ‘ Super Abrasive market’ and available with Market Study Report includes latest and upcoming industry trends in addition to the global spectrum of the ‘ Super Abrasive market’ that includes numerous regions. Likewise, the report also expands on intricate details pertaining to contributions by key players, demand and supply analysis as well as market share growth of the Super Abrasive industry.

Super Abrasive Market Overview:

The Research projects that the Super Abrasive market size will grow from in 2018 to by 2024, at an estimated CAGR of XX%. The base year considered for the study is 2018, and the market size is projected from 2018 to 2024.

Leading manufacturers of Super Abrasive Market:

key developments in the global super abrasive market are listed below:

In 2015, the Government of India announced a program called ‘Housing for All’. Under this program, the government encouraged and helped in building houses for its citizens. This activity is projected to boost the construction sector in India, and naturally help in driving the demand for the super abrasive market in the country as well.

In December 2017, a prominent leader in the global super abrasive market, Saint Gobain Abrasives, announced that the company has merged its two well-known brands Winter and Norton to create a new one by the names Norton Winter. Norton Winter is now one of the key technology leaders in the global super abrasive market. The merger is expected to cater to a wider range of audience.

In December 2017, Saint Gobain Abrasives announced the launch of its new Ultra Thin Grinding Wheel – Norton Quantum3 UT. This new product will provide better durability, comfort, and material removal.

Global Super Abrasive Market – Drivers and Restraints

The global super abrasive market is mainly driven by the increasing demand from the construction industry across the globe. Favorable regulatory conditions across countries such as the US, China, and India are encouraging the use of super abrasives and are thus contributing to the overall market growth. The growth of the super abrasive market is also driven by the increasing demand from the transportation sector. In addition to this, increasing preference to the use of diamond discs for polishing and grinding from the automotive sector to give more aesthetic look to the vehicles is also helping to drive the growth of the global super abrasive market.

Global Super Abrasive Market – Geographical Outlook

The global super abrasive market is geographically segmented into five key regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these key regions, the global market is primarily dominated by the Asia Pacific region. The region accounted for more than half of the overall market share in 2018 and is expected to continue its stellar contribution over the course of the given forecast period of 2018 to 2028. The growth of the market is mainly driven due to the presence of emerging economies such as India and China. India, in particular, is experiencing a huge demand for manufacturing precision tools that are necessary for the development of end-use verticals such as electronics, aerospace, bearing, and automotive among others. This increasing demand for precision tools is expected to drive the growth of the super abrasive market in the near future.

During the course of the given forecast period, other regions such as North America and Europe are also expected to witness a significant growth of the respective super abrasive markets. The North America market is mainly driven by the shift in the approach of the customers. They are looking at these products with a long-term view despite its initial high costs.

Global Super Abrasive Market Segmentation

Product Outlook Diamond Cubic boron nitride

Application Outlook Construction Transportation Oil & gas Electrical & electronics Others



