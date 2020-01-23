Lucrative Opportunities in North America to Propel the Growth of the Specialty Lighting Market 2018 – 2028

The global Specialty Lighting market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Specialty Lighting market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

Global Specialty Lighting market report on the basis of market players

Key Drivers

Rising Demand for Surgical Lighting Solutions to Foster Growth

When it comes to setup for surgery, there are specific lighting requirements which include a perfect balance between luminance and shadow. These days there has been a rise in demand for shadowless lights. These lights which were earlier used in major surgeries have now entered the arena of dental and minor surgeries. Manufacturers are eyeing the medical industry to provide surgical lighting solutions as they are the highest revenue contributors to the global specialty lighting market.

Increasing Use of Specialty Lights in Agricultural Industry to Propel Growth

Due to changes in climate agricultural business are adopting new technologies such as horticulture lighting for cultivation. Moreover, there has been a rise in indoor and vertical arming which essentially requires LED lighting solutions, thus contributing to specialty lighting market’s growth.

Global Specialty Lighting Market: Regional Analysis

North America is at the helm of the specialty lighting industry due to high demand from the entertainment industry. There is a wide range of music festivals that happen in this region that require novel entertainment lighting solutions. The U.S. has highly contributed to the market’s growth in this region majorly through surgical lighting application. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing specialty lighting market due to increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment.

The specialty lighting market is segmented based on:

Light Source:

LEDs

Others (halogen lamps, xenon bulbs, incandescent lamps)

Application:

Entertainment

Medical

UV lamps

Others

Entertainment lighting:

Stage lighting

Studio lighting

Others

Medical lighting:

Surgical lighting

Examination lighting

UV lamps:

Air purification

Water purification

Surface purification

