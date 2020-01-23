Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market is on Course to Grow at a CAGR of XX% Over the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

In 2019, the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The market for global location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) has increased over the years due to rise in the number of smart phone users, higher adoption of business intelligence, and increasing market competitiveness.

By generating huge amount of data – healthcare and life sciences are the chief contributors to the application segment of the global location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market. Several customer-centric organizations such as hospitals use location convenience to offer their services. The Geographic Information System (GIS) technology offers diverse solutions such as efficiency in reporting and field data collection, and through spatial statistics and online mapping, it backs disease surveillance & analysis. Advanced LBS and RTLS technologies provide security from imminent threats, therefore, these software solutions have become essential and have in turn increased the demand from various sectors.

Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market: Regional Analysis

The global location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market can be segmented on the basis of geography into the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World. China and India – rapidly growing economies of Asia Pacific – positively impacted the growth of the global location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market. Governments’ initiatives to standardize LBS and RTLS technologies and rising demand for enhancing the supply chain operations are a few of the key factors driving the market. Additionally, a large pool of working population, developing technology hubs, and affluent countries, such as Singapore, South Korea, and Hong Kong have expanded the competitive environment in the region

Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market: Key Players

The report profiles some of the prominent competitors operating in the global location-based services (LBS) and real time location systems (RTLS) market. It also offers insights into the threats and opportunities that the companies are expected to witness in the coming years. Cisco systems, Google Inc., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qualcomm, ESRI, Zebra Technologies, Ericsson, and Teldio are a few of the key players in the market.

