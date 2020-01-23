Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2026

This report presents the worldwide Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/2008?source=atm Top Companies in the Global Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market: competitive landscape has been included in the report which covers companies active in the LPG business. Value chain analysis and Porter’s five forces model provide a clear understanding regarding the market dynamics of the LPG market.

The high level analysis provides detailed insights into the business of LPG producers, distributors and retailers globally. Major drivers, restraints and opportunities of the LPG market are analyzed in detail with supporting graphs and tables. Market attractiveness analysis for the LPG market is based on geography. In the market attractiveness analysis, the LPG industry is analyzed regionally and ranked based on a number of parameters that directly impact the attractiveness of the market. Key source segments for the LPG market are crude oil refining, associated gas processing, and non-associated gas processing. For the LPG market, production from unconventional methods has been incorporated in the non-associated gas processing segment.

Key end-users for LPG are residential/commercial, petrochemical and refinery, industrial, transportation and others. The report analysis the LPG market across five geographies: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. Regional data has been provided for each sub-segment. The regional data comprises both production and demand data for LPG. While the production figures have been sub-segmented in the source analysis, the end-user analysis has sub-segmented the consumption volumes. Key market participants in the LPG business include ExxonMobil, UGI Corporation, and Royal Dutch Shell. The report provides an overview of these companies, followed by their financial revenue, business strategies and recent developments.

The largest share of LPG is produced from crude oil refining. Other sources of producing LPG are from non-associated gas and associated gas processing. Unconventional gas has recently emerged as a commercially viable source of LPG production, and has been accounted for in the non-associated gas category. The Middle East is currently the largest producer of LPG, and is likely to remain so in the future with most of the production coming from the non-associated gas category. The U.S. also emerged as a net exporter of LPG in 2012 and supplies are likely to soar with the increasing production of LPG from shale gas. The non-associated gas category is likely to show the most attractive growth rate for LPG production in the future.

LPG finds the maximum use in the residential and commercial sector. Asia-Pacific was the largest consumer of LPG in 2013 with countries such as China and India accounting for a significant portion of the consumption. Large rural populations in Asia-Pacific are likely to be one of the major demand drivers for LPG consumption in the future. A similar scenario can also be observed in the Latin American countries and in Africa. LPG is mostly used in the residential and commercial sector as a cooking fuel. Other uses include heating and lighting. One of the fastest growing end user applications for LPG is Autogas. Both Europe and certain countries of the Asia-Pacific have displayed strong adoption rates for Autogas in the past. Large petrochemical complexes planned in China and the Middle East is likely to bolster LPG consumption as feedstock. An imminent increase in LPG consumption by the midstream sector is likely to be observed in the future. Although refinery shutdowns are being observed around Europe, refining capacity additions in Russia and the Asia-Pacific countries of China and India are likely to increase consumption of LPG as a refinery feedstock.

LPG Market: Source Analysis

Refinery

Associated Gas

Non-Associated Gas

LPG Market: End User Analysis

Residential/Commercial

Petrochemical and Refinery

Industrial

Transportation

Others

LPG Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South & Central America

The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market. It provides the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.

Influence of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market report:

-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market.

– Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market recent innovations and major events.

-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market-leading players.

-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market for forthcoming years.

-In-depth understanding of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) market.

The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:

1.4.2

1.4.3

1.4.4

