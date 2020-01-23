Linear Motors Market 2019: Set for Rapid Growth During by 2025 – Market Research

Global Linear Motors Market was valued at USD 1170 Million in the year 2019. Global Linear Motors Market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019 to reach USD 1617 Million by the year 2025. This report studies the Linear Motors Market, a linear motor is an electric motor that has had its stator and rotor “”unrolled”” so that instead of producing a torque (rotation) it produces a linear force along its length. However, linear motors are not necessarily straight. Characteristically, a linear motor’s active section has ends, whereas more conventional motors are arranged as a continuous loop.

The global linear motor Market has been broadly segmented based on design, application, and region. According to the research study, the Flat Plate Type segment held a significant share of the of the linear motor Market. The segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 7.79% during the forecast period. In terms of design, the Flat Plate Type segment of the linear motor Market is anticipated to remain dominant over the forecast period. The Cylindrical Type segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of about 5.81% over the forecast period. Based on application, the Mechanical Engineering segment accounted for significant Market share in 2017. This is due to the fact that the Mechanical Engineering industry depends on accurate movement in application-critical manufacturing processes. The semiconductor segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the Market during the forecast period. The Semiconductor &Electronics segment is anticipated to expand at a robust CAGR of 8.15% as linear motors are used in the fabrication of electronics chips due to their productivity and reliability.

Major market players in Linear Motors Market are Parker, Bosch Rexroth, Sodick Co. Ltd, Yaskawa Electric, Moog Inc, Hiwin, HAN’S Motor, Beckhoff Automation, Sanyo, FANUC Corporation, Mitsubishi, Akribis Systems Pte Ltd, Kollmorgen Europe GmbH, ETEL S.A., Rockwell Automation Inc, and brief information of 5 more companies provided in the report.

Linear Motors Market Segmentation:

Linear Motors Market Overview, By Product

*Cylindrical Type

*U-Shaped Slot Type

*Flat Plate Type

Linear Motors Market Overview, By Application

*Semiconductor Components and Electronics

*Food Market

*Printing Market

*Others

By Region

North America

*USA

*Canada

Europe

*Germany

*U.K.

*France

*Italy

*Rest of Europe

APAC

*China

*India

*Japan

*Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

*Latin America

*Middle East & Africa

