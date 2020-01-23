Hyperscale Data Center Market Evenly Poised To Reach A Market Value Of US$ By 2017 – 2025

The market report envelopes an all-in information of the global Hyperscale Data Center market and the nature of the market growth over the foreseeable period. The report provides a comprehensive elaboration of the positives and negatives of the global Hyperscale Data Center market with DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. With SWOT analysis, the report offers detailed insights about different players operating within the Hyperscale Data Center market. In addition, the analysts of the report have served the qualitative and quantitative scrutinizing of different micro- and macro-economic factors influencing the global Hyperscale Data Center market.

The Hyperscale Data Center market report examines the consumption patter of each segment and the factors affecting the pattern. In addition, the report focuses on the production footprint of each segment in various industries and regions across the globe.

The Hyperscale Data Center market report helps the readers grasp the changing trend in the industry supply chain, manufacturing techniques and expenses, and current scenario of the end uses in the global Hyperscale Data Center market.

All the players running in the global Hyperscale Data Center market are elaborated thoroughly in the Hyperscale Data Center market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Hyperscale Data Center market players.

drivers and restraints in the market and chronicles the prevalent trends in it. It also offers a detailed assessment of the competitive landscape and identifies key players contributing towards the growth of the global market for hyperscale data center. The report leverages market-leading analytical tools to gauge the opportunities and threats awaiting players in the market.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market: Trends and Opportunities

Energy efficiency, usefulness in a gamut of industries, open compute project, and lessened ownership cost are some of the unique perceived benefits of hyperscale data centers. Such advantages have driven their demand so far from consumers wanting to tackle the growing operational complexities that traditional data centers are unable to resolve. There are three types of hyperscale data centers – cloud providers, colocation providers, and enterprises.

Based on application, the global hyperscale data center market can be segmented into IT and telecom, healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance, government utilities, energy, and manufacturing, among others. A booming IT services industry has substantially upped the demand for hyperscale data centers in the IT and telecom industry. Depending upon the component again, the market can be categorized into server, networking, etc. Among them, the server segment leads the market and going forward too is slated to hold onto its dominant share.

Factors serving as bottleneck to the growth in the global market for hyperscale data centers are power failures and generation of a lot of heat.

Global Hyperscale Data Center Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the key segments in the global market for hyperscale data center management are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among them, Asia-Pacific is slated to gain most market share in the near future on account of the growing demand for cloud service from small, medium, and large enterprises and swift take-up of hyperscale data center architecture and technologies by various industries in the region. The IT and telecommunications industry has been generating the most revenue so far and in the near future the banking, financial services, and insurance segment will gross maximum revenue in Asia Pacific. Countries such as India, China, and Japan are at the forefront of driving demand in the Asia Pacific market.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

To assess the competition prevailing in the global market for hyperscale data center, the report profiles companies such as Intel Corporation, Hewlett-Packard, Nlyte Software, Sandisk Corporation, Cisco Systems, INC., Ericsson, and International Business Machines Corporation.

